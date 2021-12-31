Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Exane Asset Management Buys JPMorgan Chase, Stellantis NV, Airbnb Inc, Sells Linde PLC, Citigroup Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

Investment company Exane Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Stellantis NV, Airbnb Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Linde PLC, Citigroup Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exane Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Exane Asset Management owns 10 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Exane Asset Management
  1. Alcon Inc (ALC) - 1,082,835 shares, 24.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91%
  2. UBS Group AG (UBS) - 4,386,361 shares, 20.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07%
  3. Stellantis NV (STLA) - 4,157,674 shares, 20.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.70%
  4. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 254,183 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90%
  5. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 70,146 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.32%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 167,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $139.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 82,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 4,157,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 2220.39%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $158.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 68,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 50.32%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $345.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 70,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.



