Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Trip.com Group, Citigroup Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, TotalEnergies SE, General Motors Co

New Purchases: C, OLED, LYFT, BKNG, NVTS,

C, OLED, LYFT, BKNG, NVTS, Added Positions: BABA, TCOM, DIS, DAL, V, BIDU, JD, BMY, VIAC,

BABA, TCOM, DIS, DAL, V, BIDU, JD, BMY, VIAC, Reduced Positions: GM, GOOGL, CPRI, EIDO, BEST,

GM, GOOGL, CPRI, EIDO, BEST, Sold Out: NFLX, TTE, VMC, MRK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Trip.com Group, Citigroup Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Delta Air Lines Inc, sells Netflix Inc, TotalEnergies SE, General Motors Co, Vulcan Materials Co, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd owns 30 stocks with a total value of $460 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 169,438 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 1,725,266 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,100 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.78% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 211,508 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.10% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 222,000 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.29%

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 156,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Universal Display Corp. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $148.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 129,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2400.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Navitas Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 191,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 164.29%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 222,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 60.04%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 1,725,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $139.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 211,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 58.36%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 582,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 50.78%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $210.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 87,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $159.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 156,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in TotalEnergies SE. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.