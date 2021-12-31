Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Trip.com Group, Citigroup Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, TotalEnergies SE, General Motors Co

- New Purchases: C, OLED, LYFT, BKNG, NVTS,
- Added Positions: BABA, TCOM, DIS, DAL, V, BIDU, JD, BMY, VIAC,
- Reduced Positions: GM, GOOGL, CPRI, EIDO, BEST,
- Sold Out: NFLX, TTE, VMC, MRK,
These are the top 5 holdings of NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 169,438 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio.
- Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 1,725,266 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.04%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,100 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.78%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 211,508 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.10%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 222,000 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.29%
Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 156,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Universal Display Corp (OLED)
Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Universal Display Corp. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $148.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 129,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2400.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS)
Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Navitas Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 191,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 164.29%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 222,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 60.04%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 1,725,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $139.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 211,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 58.36%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 582,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 50.78%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $210.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 87,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $159.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 156,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.Sold Out: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in TotalEnergies SE. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79.Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.
