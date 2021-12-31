Foundation Resource Management Inc Buys Intel Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, Sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Precision Drilling Corp, Transocean

New Purchases: AEM, GLT,

AEM, GLT, Added Positions: INTC, VIAC, TNP, LUMN, CVX, BEN, GILD, SNY, APA, FHI, TRC, DVN, EAF, CVE,

INTC, VIAC, TNP, LUMN, CVX, BEN, GILD, SNY, APA, FHI, TRC, DVN, EAF, CVE, Reduced Positions: MRK, PDS, PFE, RIG, L, OVV, HPQ, PBT, BKR, GLW, MPC, OGN,

MRK, PDS, PFE, RIG, L, OVV, HPQ, PBT, BKR, GLW, MPC, OGN, Sold Out: JEF,

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intel Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, Glatfelter Corp, Tsakos Energy Navigation, sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Precision Drilling Corp, Transocean during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundation Resource Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Foundation Resource Management Inc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $514 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Newmont Corp (NEM) - 612,004 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 116,168 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 1,128,528 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 2,214,703 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 231,744 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%

Foundation Resource Management Inc initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $57.89, with an estimated average price of $53.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 134,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundation Resource Management Inc initiated holding in Glatfelter Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.16 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $16.77. The stock is now traded at around $18.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 400,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 200.54%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.569900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 270,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 100.40%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $31.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 604,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd by 106.69%. The purchase prices were between $7.01 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $7.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 281,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foundation Resource Management Inc sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29.