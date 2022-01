Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc Buys FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, DermTech Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, DermTech Inc, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Cassava Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc owns 980 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kestra+private+wealth+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 783,462 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,206 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 166,127 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.78% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 88,325 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 71,629 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $20.939800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 395,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.65 and $91.87, with an estimated average price of $90.7. The stock is now traded at around $88.578400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $88.55, with an estimated average price of $81.42. The stock is now traded at around $79.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET. The purchase prices were between $21.93 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $23.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.363800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 59,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in TELUS Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 62,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 177.63%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.278000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 70,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 189.24%. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.64. The stock is now traded at around $47.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 165,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 116.35%. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 179,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.93%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 134,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 153.66%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 58,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 168.99%. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $69.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 67,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $17.78 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $23.65.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $15.79 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $23.75.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $36.77 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $52.27.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.31 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.56.