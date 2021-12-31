Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sells Coupa Software Inc, AT&T Inc, iShares Silver Trust

New Purchases: AAPL, MSFT, VYM, QQQ, BRK.B, AMZN, PFF, MRVL, VUG, VO, PEP, CSX, JNJ, F, VB, UNP, CVX, DIS, AMD, VTI, WMT, BA, MCD, VV, HON, IBM, NSC, TIP, BAC, CAT, UPS, HD, ALB, CVS, PFE, LOW, WBA, SQ, APD, DOCU, STM, BMY, UGI, CP, PFXF, GM, SCHD, AWK, QCOM, MKC, ABT, XPO, MLM, LMT, TMO, DVY, C, ABNB, TTWO, LQD, PANW, TJX, VTV, EPD, VIG, DXCM, IBB, DISCA, PG, ONEQ, URI, SBUX, VOO, EEM, XLU, XOM, IGN, SNOW, SCHG, SPGI, NLY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Coupa Software Inc, AT&T Inc, iShares Silver Trust, Nordic American Tankers during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grandview Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Grandview Asset Management LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,283 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. New Position NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 58,031 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,073 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 104,150 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,813 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.55%

Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $163.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.8%. The holding were 109,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $301.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.77%. The holding were 50,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $110.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 104,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $356.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 20,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $308.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 23,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2918.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 1,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 62.48%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $103.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $152.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 22,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 41.49%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $961.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 120.91%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $64.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 42.30%. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $183.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.

Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.