tru Independence LLC Buys Maxeon Solar Technologies, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Umpqua Holdings Corp, Weyerhaeuser Co, AT&T Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Maxeon Solar Technologies, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, sells Umpqua Holdings Corp, Weyerhaeuser Co, AT&T Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, tru Independence LLC. As of 2021Q4, tru Independence LLC owns 196 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 19,139 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 82,698 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 36,373 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 180,224 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16% Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 128,314 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 202,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $109.43 and $120.8, with an estimated average price of $116.42. The stock is now traded at around $107.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $961.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $174.859200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $144.380100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in Emerita Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.1 and $3.3, with an estimated average price of $2.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 70,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 42.41%. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.709900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 309,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 177.50%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.626000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in Abrasilver Resource Corp by 172.49%. The purchase prices were between $0.26 and $0.44, with an estimated average price of $0.34. The stock is now traded at around $0.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 982,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.30%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in Metals X Ltd by 53.90%. The purchase prices were between $0.25 and $0.39, with an estimated average price of $0.3. The stock is now traded at around $0.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 729,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in Goliath Resources Ltd by 149.07%. The purchase prices were between $0.55 and $0.78, with an estimated average price of $0.66. The stock is now traded at around $0.734600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 186,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.93 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $20.17.

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03.

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $17.02.

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $49.4 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $49.54.

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.