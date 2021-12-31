Well Done, LLC Buys iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF

New Purchases: XOP, XLK, DE, CAT, BSCO, WBA, JHMM, SCHG, LMT, NKE, SCHP, DFUS, VSGX, VB, QABA, MBWM, SOFI, SOFI, KO, TMO, UNP, VO, BA,

XOP, XLK, DE, CAT, BSCO, WBA, JHMM, SCHG, LMT, NKE, SCHP, DFUS, VSGX, VB, QABA, MBWM, SOFI, SOFI, KO, TMO, UNP, VO, BA, Added Positions: COMT, QQQ, IWP, VLUE, MCD, ACWV, VUG, DLN, SSUS, PEP, SOXX, PG, VOO, MTUM, IAT, IYJ, IYG, IAI, ITB, ITOT, IJR, SYK, IYC, XOM, ESGV, VGT, AMZN, RPV, MCBC, AAPL, MSFT, CSCO, GOOG, NEE, V, CRM, RDS.A, DOW, MA, ADBE, HD, ETN, SBUX, IVAL, IBM, IYE, BIBL, UNH, PYPL, XTN, XHB, SCHM, FB, IGF,

COMT, QQQ, IWP, VLUE, MCD, ACWV, VUG, DLN, SSUS, PEP, SOXX, PG, VOO, MTUM, IAT, IYJ, IYG, IAI, ITB, ITOT, IJR, SYK, IYC, XOM, ESGV, VGT, AMZN, RPV, MCBC, AAPL, MSFT, CSCO, GOOG, NEE, V, CRM, RDS.A, DOW, MA, ADBE, HD, ETN, SBUX, IVAL, IBM, IYE, BIBL, UNH, PYPL, XTN, XHB, SCHM, FB, IGF, Reduced Positions: IWF, DWM, AOK, DGRO, VOE, USMV, MMM, IWM, GNTX, BAC, BRK.B, HBAN, JNJ, PHG, XMLV, RPG, SPHQ, XSLV, VWO, NWL, PFE, PNC, JPM, VZ, DON, IAU, ACN, DHR, MRO, HON, ADP, PM, AMGN, SUI, MO, GOOGL, VT, QVAL, WFC, WHR, ALL, IJH,

IWF, DWM, AOK, DGRO, VOE, USMV, MMM, IWM, GNTX, BAC, BRK.B, HBAN, JNJ, PHG, XMLV, RPG, SPHQ, XSLV, VWO, NWL, PFE, PNC, JPM, VZ, DON, IAU, ACN, DHR, MRO, HON, ADP, PM, AMGN, SUI, MO, GOOGL, VT, QVAL, WFC, WHR, ALL, IJH, Sold Out: BSCL, XME, XHS, PJUL, VHT, PJUN, SCHZ, SIL, ARKK, DD, GE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Deere, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Well Done, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Well Done, LLC owns 183 stocks with a total value of $494 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Well Done, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/well+done%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 119 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 332,035 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 98,007 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 148,147 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 269,775 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $102.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $156.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $367.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $215.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $56.37, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 112.40%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $33.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 74,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 61.65%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $356.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 168.91%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $255.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF by 32.42%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $36.12. The stock is now traded at around $35.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 48,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $64.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 120.94%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $174.859200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74.

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF. The sale prices were between $96.03 and $111.09, with an estimated average price of $104.13.

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July. The sale prices were between $29.61 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.4.

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47.

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June. The sale prices were between $31.1 and $32.24, with an estimated average price of $31.83.