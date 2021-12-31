Financial Council Asset Management Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Leidos Holdings Inc

New Purchases: IOO, IVW, IEMG, VOO, JKE, JKF, IVE, PWB, XLP, HUM, IJJ, SLQD, SLYG, EL, STZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Global 100 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Leidos Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Council Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Financial Council Asset Management Inc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 109,939 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 263,963 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 243.61% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 136,099 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.46% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 110,611 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,865 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%

Financial Council Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.52 and $78.61, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $74.544200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 16,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Council Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 14,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Council Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 8,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Council Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $407.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Council Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.76 and $73.24, with an estimated average price of $70.38. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Council Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.05 and $69.73, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 6,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Council Asset Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 243.61%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 263,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Council Asset Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70.46%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.768200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 136,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Council Asset Management Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 366.95%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $442.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 9,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Council Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 36.32%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 34,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Council Asset Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $51.05 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $51.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 51,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Council Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.067800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 43,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.