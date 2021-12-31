Elm Partners Management LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

New Purchases: BBCA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elm Partners Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Elm Partners Management LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $811 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 669,935 shares, 19.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,521,612 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 658,502 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,105,134 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 958,202 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.87%

Elm Partners Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.93 and $68.71, with an estimated average price of $66.4. The stock is now traded at around $66.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 328,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elm Partners Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 294.34%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 581,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elm Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 590.07%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.539400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 498,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elm Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E. The sale prices were between $56.53 and $59.94, with an estimated average price of $58.87.

Elm Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67.

Elm Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56.