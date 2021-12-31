Elm Partners Management LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

- New Purchases: BBCA,
- Added Positions: BIL, VGSH, VTI, IEMG, IPAC, VNQ, BND, IWD,
- Reduced Positions: VGK, VPL, HYLB, TIP, VWO, VB, VTV, HYG, IVV, MUB, SCHB, IJR, IUSV, SPY, VSS,
- Sold Out: JPIN, VTEB, VGIT,
For the details of Elm Partners Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elm+partners+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 669,935 shares, 19.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,521,612 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 658,502 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,105,134 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 958,202 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.87%
Elm Partners Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.93 and $68.71, with an estimated average price of $66.4. The stock is now traded at around $66.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 328,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Elm Partners Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 294.34%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 581,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Elm Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 590.07%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.539400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 498,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN)
Elm Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E. The sale prices were between $56.53 and $59.94, with an estimated average price of $58.87.Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Elm Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Elm Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56.
