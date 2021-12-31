Windsor Group LTD Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

New Purchases: FLOT, LMT, GE, ICSH, WFC, MMC, CB, VTI, TIP, NOC, IEF, TEL, SDY, QQQ, OEF, IYF, EEM, DVY, TSM, ROP, ROK, F, EL, BA, ZY,

IWN, IWP, IEFA, IJR, SCHD, IVV, IUSV, IVW, PYPL, IUSG, RSP, IXUS, QUAL, NEAR, PFF, VO, VTEB, USMV, SPY, MUB, VB, IJJ, GOOGL, PG, IUSB, VOO, NVDA, DHR, TJX, TDVG, XOM, SLYG, UPS, UNH, EFA, SHM, CVS, XLF, MDYG, DIS, CRM, RSG, DTD, ICE, AMZN, AXP, ACN, COST, CSCO, XLV, VWO, VOT, VLUE, VIG, VEA, VBR, IEMG, IWR, BAC, BAX, V, CVX, CL, DLR, FDX, LIN, HD, JPM, ADP, VYM, EQIX, ITW, MDLZ, MRK, SYK, SPLV, SMMV, TGT, MA, SCHA, TSLA, IGSB, GLD, Reduced Positions: SUB, BSV, IJK, SLYV, OIH, XLE, GLDM, SKY, UNP, IEI, AAPL, VZ, MSFT, GBIL, DB, BRK.B, CAT, ABBV, MDT, PEP, PFE, NOW, CMI, DGRO, CFG, XLK, ADBE, T, ITOT, XLY, XLI, BDX, VUG, BLK, BMY, KO, IJS, CMCSA, HON, INTC, LOW, DOW, NKE, GOOG, TXN, TMO, MCHP, SPAB, SPHQ, MS, VXF, XLB, TRV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, First Merchants Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windsor Group LTD. As of 2021Q4, Windsor Group LTD owns 235 stocks with a total value of $545 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Windsor Group LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windsor+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 255,031 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 353,407 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 227,190 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.64% ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 202,947 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 129,373 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 237.80%

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 140,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $373.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $97.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $194.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 237.80%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $156.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 129,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.24%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 84,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 261.17%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 63,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 121.47%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.180100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 49,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 163.52%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 30,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 336.60%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $165.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in First Merchants Corp. The sale prices were between $39.53 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $41.9.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Merchants Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.35 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $30.12.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $60.84, with an estimated average price of $58.15.