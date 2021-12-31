Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Windsor Group LTD Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Investment company Windsor Group LTD (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, First Merchants Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windsor Group LTD. As of 2021Q4, Windsor Group LTD owns 235 stocks with a total value of $545 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Windsor Group LTD
  1. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 255,031 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 353,407 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 227,190 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.64%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 202,947 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 129,373 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 237.80%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 140,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $373.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $97.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $194.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 237.80%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $156.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 129,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.24%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 84,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 261.17%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 63,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 121.47%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.180100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 49,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 163.52%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 30,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 336.60%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $165.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: First Merchants Corp (FRME)

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in First Merchants Corp. The sale prices were between $39.53 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $41.9.

Sold Out: Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Merchants Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.35 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $30.12.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43.

Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9.

Sold Out: (HRC)

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sold Out: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $60.84, with an estimated average price of $58.15.



