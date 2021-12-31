Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Capital Advantage, Inc. Buys iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Comcast Corp

Investment company Capital Advantage, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Comcast Corp, Box Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advantage, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Capital Advantage, Inc. owns 48 stocks with a total value of $417 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Advantage, Inc.
  1. ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) - 622,226 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.11%
  2. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 463,475 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
  3. Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 106,091 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
  4. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) - 268,413 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 291,366 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.65 and $96.44, with an estimated average price of $95.67. The stock is now traded at around $94.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 268,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $68.806800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 182,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 36,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.858700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 20,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC)

Capital Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 187.69%. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $66.16, with an estimated average price of $64.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.070800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 50,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR)

Capital Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in Extreme Networks Inc by 30.88%. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 180,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $23.41 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $25.77.



