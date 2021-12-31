Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, Fiserv Inc, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, The Home Depot Inc, AbbVie Inc

Investment company Cox Capital Mgt LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, Fiserv Inc, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, VersaBank, sells Alibaba Group Holding, The Home Depot Inc, AbbVie Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cox Capital Mgt LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cox Capital Mgt LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Cox Capital Mgt LLC
  1. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 50,438 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.80%
  2. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 48,737 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 9,956 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,607 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  5. Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) - 90,960 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
New Purchase: Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC initiated holding in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.68 and $47.73, with an estimated average price of $42.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 40,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 21,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VersaBank (VBNK)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC initiated holding in VersaBank. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 53,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC initiated holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $106.53, with an estimated average price of $95.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coastal Financial Corp (CCB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC initiated holding in Coastal Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $41.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 30.80%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 50,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 124.93%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $113.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 18,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.



