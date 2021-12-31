Founders Capital Management Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Sells iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi, SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF, International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: VHT, GDX, IAU, TGT, SSO, VTRS, UPH, TSE, SBLK, BCAT, NKTR, IP, DHT, SCHM, TQQQ, ONL, MAIN, DVN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Health Care ETF, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Target Corp, sells iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi, SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF, International Business Machines Corp, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Founders Capital Management owns 317 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,348 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,769 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,309 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 101,785 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 11,498 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%

Founders Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $242.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management initiated holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $24.73, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management initiated holding in Nektar Therapeutics. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 83.42%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 71.47%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 39,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management added to a holding in Orion Group Holdings Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $5.14, with an estimated average price of $4.42. The stock is now traded at around $3.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $43.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management added to a holding in Agile Therapeutics Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.49 and $0.99, with an estimated average price of $0.7. The stock is now traded at around $0.316200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management added to a holding in Geospace Technologies Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $6.66 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $8.73. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in Callon Petroleum Co. The sale prices were between $42.83 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $53.62.

Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.46 and $7.72, with an estimated average price of $7.52.

Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $68.87 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $81.29.

Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3.

Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.66 and $2.16, with an estimated average price of $1.93.

Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.