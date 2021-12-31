Cfm Wealth Partners Llc Buys Axcelis Technologies Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, KKR Inc, Sells Contango Oil & Gas Co, Teladoc Health Inc, DraftKings Inc

New Purchases: ACLS, TENB, JAMF, JAMF, CRGY, NOBL, CVS, WEC, HSY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Axcelis Technologies Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, KKR Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, sells Contango Oil & Gas Co, Teladoc Health Inc, DraftKings Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cfm Wealth Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Cfm Wealth Partners Llc owns 179 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CFM WEALTH PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cfm+wealth+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 320,674 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 59,014 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,122 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,870 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,817 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.52 and $74.56, with an estimated average price of $59.65. The stock is now traded at around $61.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 28,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 33,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 40,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Crescent Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 52,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $101.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 160.99%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 37,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1394.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 28.13%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $935.699900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 35.13%. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $298.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.05.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.