Cfm Wealth Partners Llc Buys Axcelis Technologies Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, KKR Inc, Sells Contango Oil & Gas Co, Teladoc Health Inc, DraftKings Inc

- New Purchases: ACLS, TENB, JAMF, JAMF, CRGY, NOBL, CVS, WEC, HSY,
- Added Positions: KKR, NVDA, SHOP, CMG, GOOGL, PYPL, EL, CRM, MSFT, JPM, HD, ORLY, TWLO, TJX, SHW, ASO, COST, MCD, NET, SQ, GM, CVX, KO, DIS, CRWD, MRK, SPT, PM, QQQ, IGSB, BMY, TSLA, LLY, IWD, EXAS, MDLZ, JNJ, QUAL, QCOM, TGT, UNH, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: FFIN, FB, VOO, IWB, IWR, XOM, IWF, SPY, NKE, JAZZ, VZ, T, COP, IVV, AMD, PANW, BA, IBM, IWM, ULTA, MDT, KMI, ECL, WMT, SLY, PFE, CAT, PG, BAC, MMM, LMT, C, PSX,
- Sold Out: MCF, TDOC, DKNG, CSGP, VEEV, DELL, CHWY, RBA, ANSS, BL, FIVE, ROL,
For the details of CFM WEALTH PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cfm+wealth+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CFM WEALTH PARTNERS LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 320,674 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 59,014 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,122 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,870 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,817 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.52 and $74.56, with an estimated average price of $59.65. The stock is now traded at around $61.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 28,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 33,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 40,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 40,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crescent Energy Co (CRGY)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Crescent Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 52,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $101.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 160.99%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 37,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1394.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 28.13%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $935.699900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 35.13%. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $298.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.Sold Out: Contango Oil & Gas Co (MCF)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.05.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.
Here is the complete portfolio of CFM WEALTH PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:
1. CFM WEALTH PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CFM WEALTH PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CFM WEALTH PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CFM WEALTH PARTNERS LLC keeps buying