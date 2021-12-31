Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Sands Capital Ventures, LLC Buys Nu Holdings, Samsara Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sands Capital Ventures, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nu Holdings, Samsara Inc, sells Snowflake Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sands Capital Ventures, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sands Capital Ventures, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $675 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sands Capital Ventures, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sands+capital+ventures%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sands Capital Ventures, LLC
  1. UiPath Inc (PATH) - 3,811,779 shares, 24.37% of the total portfolio.
  2. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 601,454 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56%
  3. Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) - 9,136,835 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. DICE Therapeutics Inc (DICE) - 3,148,970 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio.
  5. Samsara Inc (IOT) - 2,712,256 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)

Sands Capital Ventures, LLC initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.7%. The holding were 9,136,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Samsara Inc (IOT)

Sands Capital Ventures, LLC initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.3%. The holding were 2,712,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sands Capital Ventures, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sands Capital Ventures, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sands Capital Ventures, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sands Capital Ventures, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sands Capital Ventures, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus