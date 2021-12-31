Sands Capital Ventures, LLC Buys Nu Holdings, Samsara Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc

For the details of Sands Capital Ventures, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sands+capital+ventures%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sands Capital Ventures, LLC
- UiPath Inc (PATH) - 3,811,779 shares, 24.37% of the total portfolio.
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 601,454 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56%
- Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) - 9,136,835 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DICE Therapeutics Inc (DICE) - 3,148,970 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio.
- Samsara Inc (IOT) - 2,712,256 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
Sands Capital Ventures, LLC initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.7%. The holding were 9,136,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Samsara Inc (IOT)
Sands Capital Ventures, LLC initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.3%. The holding were 2,712,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sands Capital Ventures, LLC.
