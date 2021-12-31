Sands Capital Ventures, LLC Buys Nu Holdings, Samsara Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc

New Purchases: NU, IOT,

NU, IOT, Reduced Positions: SNOW, DASH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nu Holdings, Samsara Inc, sells Snowflake Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sands Capital Ventures, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sands Capital Ventures, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $675 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UiPath Inc (PATH) - 3,811,779 shares, 24.37% of the total portfolio. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 601,454 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56% Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) - 9,136,835 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. New Position DICE Therapeutics Inc (DICE) - 3,148,970 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Samsara Inc (IOT) - 2,712,256 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sands Capital Ventures, LLC initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.7%. The holding were 9,136,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sands Capital Ventures, LLC initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.3%. The holding were 2,712,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.