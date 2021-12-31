Markston International Llc Buys New Residential Investment Corp, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Comcast Corp, Morgan Stanley

- New Purchases: NRZ, MARA, QRTEP.PFD,
- Added Positions: BABA,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, BAC, CMCSA, DIS, MS, AIG, FB, GS, AXP, ORCL, JPM, WFC, BRK.B, LSXMK, MPC, ABBV, T, CVS, USB, LBRDK, CSX, RTX, JNJ, PG, UNP, BKNG, PEP, WBA, COP, BA, CARR, FOXA, PSX, PYPL, OTIS, MDT, MAR, PFE, MSGS, LBRDA, MSGE, BK, VAC, TAST, BOX, TWNK, NLY, DS, ASGN, OGN,
- Sold Out: MCD, KO, PEAK, VZ, UDR, AMCX, VTRS, SABR,
For the details of MARKSTON INTERNATIONAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/markston+international+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MARKSTON INTERNATIONAL LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,081 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.4%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,840 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.4%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,098 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 18,189 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 9,712 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.85%
Markston International Llc initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.587600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA)
Markston International Llc initiated holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.47 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEP.PFD)
Markston International Llc initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $106.15. The stock is now traded at around $103.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 19 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Markston International Llc sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Markston International Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Markston International Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Sold Out: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)
Markston International Llc sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $34.51.Sold Out: UDR Inc (UDR)
Markston International Llc sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $52.89 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $56.37.Sold Out: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)
Markston International Llc sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $33.5 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $41.44.
Here is the complete portfolio of MARKSTON INTERNATIONAL LLC. Also check out:
1. MARKSTON INTERNATIONAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MARKSTON INTERNATIONAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MARKSTON INTERNATIONAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MARKSTON INTERNATIONAL LLC keeps buying