Markston International Llc Buys New Residential Investment Corp, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Comcast Corp, Morgan Stanley

BABA, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, BAC, CMCSA, DIS, MS, AIG, FB, GS, AXP, ORCL, JPM, WFC, BRK.B, LSXMK, MPC, ABBV, T, CVS, USB, LBRDK, CSX, RTX, JNJ, PG, UNP, BKNG, PEP, WBA, COP, BA, CARR, FOXA, PSX, PYPL, OTIS, MDT, MAR, PFE, MSGS, LBRDA, MSGE, BK, VAC, TAST, BOX, TWNK, NLY, DS, ASGN, OGN,

AAPL, MSFT, BAC, CMCSA, DIS, MS, AIG, FB, GS, AXP, ORCL, JPM, WFC, BRK.B, LSXMK, MPC, ABBV, T, CVS, USB, LBRDK, CSX, RTX, JNJ, PG, UNP, BKNG, PEP, WBA, COP, BA, CARR, FOXA, PSX, PYPL, OTIS, MDT, MAR, PFE, MSGS, LBRDA, MSGE, BK, VAC, TAST, BOX, TWNK, NLY, DS, ASGN, OGN, Sold Out: MCD, KO, PEAK, VZ, UDR, AMCX, VTRS, SABR,

White Plains, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys New Residential Investment Corp, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, Comcast Corp, Morgan Stanley, American International Group Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Markston International Llc. As of 2021Q4, Markston International Llc owns 136 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARKSTON INTERNATIONAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/markston+international+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,081 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.4% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,840 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.4% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,098 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 18,189 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 9,712 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.85%

Markston International Llc initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.587600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Markston International Llc initiated holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.47 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Markston International Llc initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $106.15. The stock is now traded at around $103.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 19 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Markston International Llc sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.

Markston International Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76.

Markston International Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Markston International Llc sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $34.51.

Markston International Llc sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $52.89 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $56.37.

Markston International Llc sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $33.5 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $41.44.