Darwin Advisors, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Technology ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportu

- New Purchases: IYW, CEMB, PAYX, PHYS, SNPS, MCO, SYY, BA, FIS, SWK, VRT, BACPL.PFD, ETSY, BRO, MSCI, WFC,
- Added Positions: DEED, EFA, BLV, EEM, IGSB, IVV, XLY, XLK, QAI, CSCO, INTU, SWAN, VTI, SPYG, IWY, XLF, XLI, XLC, NUSI, SPGP, LOW, XLB, WMT, IWO, PG, LRCX, BYLD, GOOGL, PSP, XLV, GIS, CMCSA, UPS, MA, TLT, FTGC, HON, ZTS, COUP, IWF, TWLO, GVI, IWD, TMO, RPG, CMG, ULTA, MMM, XLRE, FB, FDN, DHR, ORLY, IWM, IVW, PYPL, SOLO, PLTR,
- Reduced Positions: MGK, FIXD, SGOL, LMBS, QQQ, IWP, RSP, ACWF, NVDA, IJR, UCON, JNJ, SRLN, AAPL, BICK, MSFT, AMD, TSLA, TMUS, AFIF, NFLX, AOK, SHY, ADBE, COST, BND, QCOM, NOBL, AGG, ADP, LGLV, SPY, AVGO, OEF, AGGY, VIG, AOM, MTUM, AMZN, SPLV, BIL, TIP, HD, DIS, GOOG, IBM, SPAB, FDLO, SBCF, SCHO, SQ, CLX, SPGI, V, KO, VYM, ITW, VNQ, ITM, JPM, AWK, T, SBUX, LMT, FDMO, DUK, BRK.B, FQAL, TGT, UNH, MCD, PFE, VZ, IVE,
- Sold Out: PNQI, GLD, LEN, ANSS, BIIB, BABA, ACN, QTEC, DIA, SMMU, LQD, JTD, SPLG, JPST, MAR, VTEB, MLN, NEA, PEP, PSMM,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 153,261 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 165,568 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.18%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 221,440 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28%
- Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 1,535,988 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.85%
- Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (AFIF) - 2,643,773 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
Darwin Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07. The stock is now traded at around $102.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 157,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB)
Darwin Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $50.91. The stock is now traded at around $50.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 76,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Darwin Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Darwin Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 87,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Darwin Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $309.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Darwin Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $343.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF (DEED)
Darwin Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF by 127.40%. The purchase prices were between $25.55 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $25.7. The stock is now traded at around $25.314600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 646,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Darwin Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.36%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 195,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Darwin Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 89.44%. The purchase prices were between $99.6 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $102.72. The stock is now traded at around $99.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 89,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Darwin Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.71%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 187,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Darwin Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 48.45%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $444.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Darwin Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 104.49%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $182.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 24,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio (PNQI)
Darwin Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The sale prices were between $207.94 and $254.12, with an estimated average price of $233.93.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Darwin Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Darwin Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94.Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Darwin Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $334.99 and $411.22, with an estimated average price of $385.21.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Darwin Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Darwin Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.
