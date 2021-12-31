Darwin Advisors, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Technology ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportu

New Purchases: IYW, CEMB, PAYX, PHYS, SNPS, MCO, SYY, BA, FIS, SWK, VRT, BACPL.PFD, ETSY, BRO, MSCI, WFC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Technology ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, sells PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Darwin Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Darwin Advisors, LLC owns 165 stocks with a total value of $634 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 153,261 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 165,568 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.18% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 221,440 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28% Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 1,535,988 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.85% Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (AFIF) - 2,643,773 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%

Darwin Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07. The stock is now traded at around $102.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 157,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Darwin Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $50.91. The stock is now traded at around $50.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 76,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Darwin Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Darwin Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 87,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Darwin Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $309.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Darwin Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $343.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Darwin Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF by 127.40%. The purchase prices were between $25.55 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $25.7. The stock is now traded at around $25.314600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 646,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Darwin Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.36%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 195,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Darwin Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 89.44%. The purchase prices were between $99.6 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $102.72. The stock is now traded at around $99.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 89,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Darwin Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.71%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 187,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Darwin Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 48.45%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $444.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Darwin Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 104.49%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $182.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 24,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Darwin Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The sale prices were between $207.94 and $254.12, with an estimated average price of $233.93.

Darwin Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.

Darwin Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94.

Darwin Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $334.99 and $411.22, with an estimated average price of $385.21.

Darwin Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Darwin Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.