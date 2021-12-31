Kirr Marbach & Co Llc Buys Syneos Health Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Ford Motor Co, Sells Dentsply Sirona Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Perficient Inc

- New Purchases: SYNH, KD, F, VTNR, VAYK,
- Added Positions: ATEX, LRN, LMB, TOITF,
- Reduced Positions: AZO, GOOGL, PRFT, MTZ, EME, AON, MPC, CP, CLPT, VOYA, VST, INFO, IOSP, SPG, BOOT, ACA, LSXMA,
- Sold Out: XRAY, LHX, UPLD, WYY,
For the details of KIRR MARBACH & CO LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kirr+marbach+%26+co+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KIRR MARBACH & CO LLC
- Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 152,302 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 9,989 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,560 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
- MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 181,257 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
- Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 107,890 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio.
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $102.89, with an estimated average price of $96.3. The stock is now traded at around $86.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 71,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 314,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 235,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc initiated holding in Vertex Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.05 and $6.07, with an estimated average price of $4.75. The stock is now traded at around $4.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vaycaychella Inc (VAYK)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc initiated holding in Vaycaychella Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $0.02, with an estimated average price of $0.01. The stock is now traded at around $0.006100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 209,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc added to a holding in Limbach Holdings Inc by 39.00%. The purchase prices were between $6.18 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc sold out a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.Sold Out: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13.Sold Out: WidePoint Corp (WYY)
Kirr Marbach & Co Llc sold out a holding in WidePoint Corp. The sale prices were between $3.84 and $5.53, with an estimated average price of $4.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of KIRR MARBACH & CO LLC . Also check out:
1. KIRR MARBACH & CO LLC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. KIRR MARBACH & CO LLC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KIRR MARBACH & CO LLC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KIRR MARBACH & CO LLC keeps buying