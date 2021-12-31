Kirr Marbach & Co Llc Buys Syneos Health Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Ford Motor Co, Sells Dentsply Sirona Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Perficient Inc

New Purchases: SYNH, KD, F, VTNR, VAYK,

SYNH, KD, F, VTNR, VAYK, Added Positions: ATEX, LRN, LMB, TOITF,

ATEX, LRN, LMB, TOITF, Reduced Positions: AZO, GOOGL, PRFT, MTZ, EME, AON, MPC, CP, CLPT, VOYA, VST, INFO, IOSP, SPG, BOOT, ACA, LSXMA,

AZO, GOOGL, PRFT, MTZ, EME, AON, MPC, CP, CLPT, VOYA, VST, INFO, IOSP, SPG, BOOT, ACA, LSXMA, Sold Out: XRAY, LHX, UPLD, WYY,

Investment company Kirr Marbach & Co Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Syneos Health Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Ford Motor Co, Vertex Energy Inc, Limbach Holdings Inc, sells Dentsply Sirona Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Perficient Inc, Upland Software Inc, WidePoint Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kirr Marbach & Co Llc . As of 2021Q4, Kirr Marbach & Co Llc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 152,302 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 9,989 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,560 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 181,257 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 107,890 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio.

Kirr Marbach & Co Llc initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $102.89, with an estimated average price of $96.3. The stock is now traded at around $86.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 71,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kirr Marbach & Co Llc initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 314,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kirr Marbach & Co Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 235,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kirr Marbach & Co Llc initiated holding in Vertex Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.05 and $6.07, with an estimated average price of $4.75. The stock is now traded at around $4.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kirr Marbach & Co Llc initiated holding in Vaycaychella Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $0.02, with an estimated average price of $0.01. The stock is now traded at around $0.006100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 209,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kirr Marbach & Co Llc added to a holding in Limbach Holdings Inc by 39.00%. The purchase prices were between $6.18 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kirr Marbach & Co Llc sold out a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88.

Kirr Marbach & Co Llc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.

Kirr Marbach & Co Llc sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13.

Kirr Marbach & Co Llc sold out a holding in WidePoint Corp. The sale prices were between $3.84 and $5.53, with an estimated average price of $4.71.