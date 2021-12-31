International Assets Investment Management, Llc Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, FIRST TR ETF VI, Sells First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, FIRST TR ETF VI

New Purchases: VYM, TDIV, FTXN, CAPE, THW, SRVR, OGIG, SRLN, GNRC, ARKQ, GFS, BSTZ, LVS, UTF, CHPT, CHPT, HPE, TWTR, DAN, SMG, EMLP, FDVV, IRT, SOFI, SOFI, FTC, IXG, NMZ, CDC, IVT, INTU, IR, JMIA, ROST, HTZ, FAST, EXPD, HSY, EL, ENB, FTLS, IAU, D, CP, AEP, HLT, TREX, MET, MLM, STX, PGR, CG, SLB, MDYV, CRL, ITOT, SOXL, HNDL, TFC, DD, TTEK, K, FRI, FDM, WMB, VTRS, AFL, IDXX, SNDR, WDAY, SKLZ, FCX, AIRR, MCO, BKKT, EQIX, VGM, KIND, DM, HRL, PHUN, CX, SBAC, GERN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, FIRST TR ETF VI, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , Tekla World Healthcare Fund, sells First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, FIRST TR ETF VI, OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, International Assets Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, International Assets Investment Management, Llc owns 552 stocks with a total value of $629 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 380,564 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT) - 315,197 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,688 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,382 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,356 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $110.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 37,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.85 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.372700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 157,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 141,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD . The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $22.88, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 135,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.52 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.679900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 159,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $43.28, with an estimated average price of $40.67. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 50,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 40.79%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 124,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 62.11%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $486.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 112.20%. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $66.05, with an estimated average price of $62.62. The stock is now traded at around $63.089900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 46,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 407.59%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $507.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 30,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 105.81%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $83.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 26,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 237.72%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $132.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 185,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $20.55.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $31.07, with an estimated average price of $29.78.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $41.46 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.27.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $26.93.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.