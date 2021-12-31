International Assets Investment Management, Llc Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, FIRST TR ETF VI, Sells First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, FIRST TR ETF VI

- New Purchases: VYM, TDIV, FTXN, CAPE, THW, SRVR, OGIG, SRLN, GNRC, ARKQ, GFS, BSTZ, LVS, UTF, CHPT, CHPT, HPE, TWTR, DAN, SMG, EMLP, FDVV, IRT, SOFI, SOFI, FTC, IXG, NMZ, CDC, IVT, INTU, IR, JMIA, ROST, HTZ, FAST, EXPD, HSY, EL, ENB, FTLS, IAU, D, CP, AEP, HLT, TREX, MET, MLM, STX, PGR, CG, SLB, MDYV, CRL, ITOT, SOXL, HNDL, TFC, DD, TTEK, K, FRI, FDM, WMB, VTRS, AFL, IDXX, SNDR, WDAY, SKLZ, FCX, AIRR, MCO, BKKT, EQIX, VGM, KIND, DM, HRL, PHUN, CX, SBAC, GERN,
- Added Positions: XLF, AAPL, COST, DGRW, ADBE, MU, ABBV, FFC, HQH, FVD, IVV, PHDG, SPFF, LIT, BX, FLQL, JEPI, SWAN, EPD, GOOGL, WFC, IWM, MDY, VNLA, JPM, DOW, FIXD, PSP, RDVY, CCL, NVDA, MA, BBEU, SCHD, SOXX, SPY, AMZN, FB, FTSL, LDSF, LH, SYY, STEM, ARKF, BNDX, LTPZ, VGK, DIS, HTGC, VEA, AMGN, MAR, V, NXPI, AAL, EWS, GDXJ, AMD, ADI, BMY, CSCO, DVN, LLY, NEE, IBM, LRCX, ORLY, SWKS, TGT, UNM, PDT, GM, ARCT, EDIT, TTD, BSV, DIA, FXU, IXN, JHMM, SDVY, ACN, AXP, ACGL, BAC, BTI, CAH, CVX, CCI, CMI, DHI, DHR, DX, XOM, GPC, GS, HUBB, MTCH, KLAC, LXP, MRVL, NFLX, NSC, ODFL, LIN, PSEC, O, RY, CRM, SHW, SFL, SO, LUV, SYK, TJX, TXN, TMO, UNH, WMT, ZBRA, CMG, BFK, PTY, PM, AVGO, GMBL, TSLA, NMFC, MPC, MPLX, OFS, LAND, ALLY, PAYC, FSK, SHOP, KHC, ZS, SDC, PLTR, APPH, EEM, EFA, FTGC, GRID, IEMG, IJH, IJR, IVOG, IWD, IWF, IWP, IWV, MINT, RFEM, SCHV, TIP, TLT, VWO, XLP, XLY, ALL, AMT, NLY, AMAT, AZO, BLK, COP, ED, DLR, EXC, GOOD, HE, HPQ, TT, ISRG, KMB, MDLZ, MCK, MVIS, NKE, INSG, NVO, ONCY, PPG, QCOM, DGX, ROK, SPG, STLD, USB, WPC, WDC, WY, VVR, USA, HQL, NZF, QQQX, AWK, GAIN, CHTR, KMI, ZTS, ICMB, ALDX, LPTX, KEYS, IIPR, SNAP, SOLO, SURF, UPWK, NET, AGZ, DBC, DIAL, IWR, LRNZ, VNQI,
- Reduced Positions: HD, MRNA, IYT, PYPL, JNJ, DIVO, IHI, ARCC, C, DISCA, MSFT, BABA, FTHY, F, STK, SE, SPD, GE, XBI, GILD, BUD, RNG, UBER, DKNG, WCC, SUN, GLTR, VCSH, ECL, INTC, LMT, ORCL, ET, CWB, KBA, LQD, OSCV, PGX, PTMC, T, VIAC, EPR, GIS, MCHP, NOC, SBUX, TSM, BND, DVY, IWO, ADP, MCD, NUE, OKE, UNP, UPS, XEL, ACB, REKR, OPEN, AMLP, FTSM, GLD, ICLN, IJK, QQEW, WINC, CB, ABT, APD, MO, BP, BA, CVS, CME, CLX, KO, CL, STZ, DLTR, FDX, EFOI, FHN, FE, GD, HON, IRM, MAC, MAS, MRK, MSI, OGE, PFE, PG, PRU, RDS.A, OXSQ, FFA, EOS, ETW, EXG, PMT, PJT, BEST, DOCU, CANG, CRWD, RKT, JOAN, DBEF, HUSV, IVE, IVW, IYW, NEAR, NOBL, SDY, SILJ, VCLT, VOO, VTWO, MMM, ASML, AINV, BIDU, SAM, COF, CAT, LUMN, DE, FISV, ITW, LYG, MDT, NOK, PEP, RIG, VLO, WM, WEC, EBAY, MHF, PMM, JPS, CHY, HPF, MAV, BDJ, DAL, GOF, BTG, GSV, AGNC, VUZI, PANW, FPF, OGI, CRON, SNOW, ABNB, FDIV, FDL, FXD, GSLC, IVOL, IWN, MSOS, PPA, QLC, SMH, SUB,
- Sold Out: FAN, VO, RNDV, OUSA, PTBD, ARKW, FPE, RTX, CAR, PENN, FDLO, NCLH, PPL, WOOF, OGN, GSK, FTEC, AOK, TRV, DELL, LWLG, M, BST, PSX, RCL, GRWG, ROKU, RBLX, NEM, KSU, HYG, Z, RH, VBF, JPI, CLDR, DSU, INFO, MQY, ETB, CIM, STLA, NRZ, SRNE, GIM, CPUH.U, IQI, VIH, INO, MEDS, ABC,
These are the top 5 holdings of INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 380,564 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%
- iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT) - 315,197 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,688 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,382 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,356 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%
International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $110.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 37,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.85 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.372700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 157,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXN)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 141,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD . The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $22.88, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 135,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.52 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.679900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 159,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $43.28, with an estimated average price of $40.67. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 50,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 40.79%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 124,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 62.11%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $486.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 112.20%. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $66.05, with an estimated average price of $62.62. The stock is now traded at around $63.089900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 46,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 407.59%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $507.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 30,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 105.81%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $83.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 26,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 237.72%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $132.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 185,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $20.55.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.Sold Out: FIRST TR ETF VI (RNDV)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $31.07, with an estimated average price of $29.78.Sold Out: OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $41.46 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.27.Sold Out: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $26.93.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.
