Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Corbenic Partners LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Sells Qualcomm Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, Amazon.co

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Corbenic Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Salesforce.com Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Qualcomm Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, Amazon.com Inc, Schrodinger Inc, SmileDirectClub Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corbenic Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Corbenic Partners LLC owns 291 stocks with a total value of $515 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Corbenic Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corbenic+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Corbenic Partners LLC
  1. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) - 2,365,554 shares, 23.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.11%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 188,140 shares, 14.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
  3. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 1,122,247 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 182,400 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86%
  5. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 90,464 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)

Corbenic Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.54 and $305.94, with an estimated average price of $290.59. The stock is now traded at around $269.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Corbenic Partners LLC initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $43.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Corbenic Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $271.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Corbenic Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Very Good Food Co Inc (VGFC)

Corbenic Partners LLC initiated holding in The Very Good Food Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.71 and $2.75, with an estimated average price of $1.4. The stock is now traded at around $0.589900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)

Corbenic Partners LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.27. The stock is now traded at around $50.796800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Corbenic Partners LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.910100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.21%. The holding were 2,365,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Corbenic Partners LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 242.35%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $36.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 204,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)

Corbenic Partners LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G by 53.61%. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $45.97, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.358800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 199,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Corbenic Partners LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 35.92%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $223.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Corbenic Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1234.48%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.278000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Corbenic Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.10%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: BowX Acquisition Corp (BOWX)

Corbenic Partners LLC sold out a holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Sold Out: View Inc (VIEW)

Corbenic Partners LLC sold out a holding in View Inc. The sale prices were between $3.79 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $4.75.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Corbenic Partners LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Sold Out: Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)

Corbenic Partners LLC sold out a holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $31.7.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Corbenic Partners LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Corbenic Partners LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Corbenic Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Corbenic Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Corbenic Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Corbenic Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Corbenic Partners LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus