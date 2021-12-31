Corbenic Partners LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Sells Qualcomm Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, Amazon.co

New Purchases: VOOG, IRM, IWD, IWF, INMD, SE, VGFC, GDRX, CFVI, RIVN, DBEF, IWO, JPHY, NEAR, RWL, SCHA, SCHE, SCHV, SPDW, STIP, USB, CSX, ELY, GLW, EA, ISRG, QMCO, SGEN, SIRI, STAA, DOCU, AVAV, ZNGA, PANW, WING, PLNT, BL, RDFN, VIAC,

VOOG, IRM, IWD, IWF, INMD, SE, VGFC, GDRX, CFVI, RIVN, DBEF, IWO, JPHY, NEAR, RWL, SCHA, SCHE, SCHV, SPDW, STIP, USB, CSX, ELY, GLW, EA, ISRG, QMCO, SGEN, SIRI, STAA, DOCU, AVAV, ZNGA, PANW, WING, PLNT, BL, RDFN, VIAC, Added Positions: JMST, XSOE, IHDG, DGRO, CRM, QQQ, VIG, VZ, TGT, JPM, DIS, PPL, HD, PFE, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, MRK, MCD, IBM, GD, AWK, CVS, JPST, BOND, IJH, NUE, IEFA, BA, AGG, IPAY, WMT, IHAK, NYF, IGV, IDU, TSM, GOLD, NEE, F, MCO, MS, PENN, RCL, SBUX, LCID, DAL, FUBO, FRPT, TDOC, EDIT, ASAN, SOFI, SOFI,

JMST, XSOE, IHDG, DGRO, CRM, QQQ, VIG, VZ, TGT, JPM, DIS, PPL, HD, PFE, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, MRK, MCD, IBM, GD, AWK, CVS, JPST, BOND, IJH, NUE, IEFA, BA, AGG, IPAY, WMT, IHAK, NYF, IGV, IDU, TSM, GOLD, NEE, F, MCO, MS, PENN, RCL, SBUX, LCID, DAL, FUBO, FRPT, TDOC, EDIT, ASAN, SOFI, SOFI, Reduced Positions: QCOM, CVX, SHM, AMZN, SDGR, MDT, ABBV, SDC, VLO, UPS, PTON, MA, DKNG, PLTR, AI, ROKU, CRSP, VCSH, BABA, FB, MPC, ABT, PG, LRCX, GS, KO, BLK, AMAT, ADBE,

QCOM, CVX, SHM, AMZN, SDGR, MDT, ABBV, SDC, VLO, UPS, PTON, MA, DKNG, PLTR, AI, ROKU, CRSP, VCSH, BABA, FB, MPC, ABT, PG, LRCX, GS, KO, BLK, AMAT, ADBE, Sold Out: VIEW, BOWX, SCR, SO, SWK, STT, TTEC, URBN, ANTM, KMI, PNR, SWKS, OGI, DELL, DOW, BYND, VOX, XSW, ITW, AMGN, BGFV, LUMN, TPR, COKE, ERIC, M, GILD, AEP, LMT, MCK, NOK, NVAX, ODFL, NTR, REGN, RIO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Salesforce.com Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Qualcomm Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, Amazon.com Inc, Schrodinger Inc, SmileDirectClub Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corbenic Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Corbenic Partners LLC owns 291 stocks with a total value of $515 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Corbenic Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corbenic+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) - 2,365,554 shares, 23.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.11% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 188,140 shares, 14.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 1,122,247 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 182,400 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 90,464 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%

Corbenic Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.54 and $305.94, with an estimated average price of $290.59. The stock is now traded at around $269.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbenic Partners LLC initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $43.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbenic Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $271.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbenic Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbenic Partners LLC initiated holding in The Very Good Food Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.71 and $2.75, with an estimated average price of $1.4. The stock is now traded at around $0.589900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbenic Partners LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.27. The stock is now traded at around $50.796800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbenic Partners LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.910100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.21%. The holding were 2,365,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbenic Partners LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 242.35%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $36.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 204,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbenic Partners LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G by 53.61%. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $45.97, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.358800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 199,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbenic Partners LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 35.92%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $223.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbenic Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1234.48%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.278000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbenic Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.10%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbenic Partners LLC sold out a holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Corbenic Partners LLC sold out a holding in View Inc. The sale prices were between $3.79 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $4.75.

Corbenic Partners LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Corbenic Partners LLC sold out a holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $31.7.

Corbenic Partners LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43.

Corbenic Partners LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.