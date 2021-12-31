Goodwin Daniel L Buys Kite Realty Group Trust, Bank of America Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells , Alibaba Group Holding, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

New Purchases: KRG, BACPL.PFD, O, ADBE, KO, PFE, NXPI, ISRG, NSC, RNP, IRT,

KRG, BACPL.PFD, O, ADBE, KO, PFE, NXPI, ISRG, NSC, RNP, IRT, Added Positions: SPY, DIA, QQQ, VZ, SEDG,

SPY, DIA, QQQ, VZ, SEDG, Reduced Positions: FB, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, DHC, PANW, MSFT, DE, VOD, LOW, WDAY, VMW, COST, JPM, XLNX, COIN, NRZ, AAPL, APTS, NFLX, C, OHI, VST, BLL, SMDV,

FB, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, DHC, PANW, MSFT, DE, VOD, LOW, WDAY, VMW, COST, JPM, XLNX, COIN, NRZ, AAPL, APTS, NFLX, C, OHI, VST, BLL, SMDV, Sold Out: RPAI, BABA, RDS.A, COLD, FDX, BIDU, BP, FLT, MPLX, BTI, VER, FISV, LRCX, AIV, XOM, PYPL, AMED,

Oak Brook, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kite Realty Group Trust, Bank of America Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells , Alibaba Group Holding, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Americold Realty Trust, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodwin Daniel L. As of 2021Q4, Goodwin Daniel L owns 104 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) - 5,133,918 shares, 49.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,129 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,917 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 29,611 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,537 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.78%

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 49.12%. The holding were 5,133,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1418.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $507.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $204.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 52.78%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $442.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 10,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 304.52%. The purchase prices were between $338.61 and $364.84, with an estimated average price of $354.55. The stock is now traded at around $345.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 472.63%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $356.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98.

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.