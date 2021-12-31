Sequent Asset Management, LLC Buys ALPS Clean Energy ETF, AbbVie Inc, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Sells Wells Fargo, Caterpillar Inc

New Purchases: ACES, ABBV, TSLA,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ALPS Clean Energy ETF, AbbVie Inc, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Tesla Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sequent Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sequent Asset Management, LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 73,890 shares, 13.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 315,212 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 67,320 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 25,631 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 87,525 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ALPS Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $71.66. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 10,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $132.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $961.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $55.34 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $59.87. The stock is now traded at around $54.458900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 27,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 60.15%. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Masco Corp by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $64.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.