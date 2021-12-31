Parker Investment Management, LLC Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Tesla Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

- New Purchases: XLF, AMAT, PFE,
- Added Positions: IVW, GOOGL, MSFT, PLTR, SOXX, ITOT,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, TSLA, USMV, NVDA, AMZN, DVY, FTEC, IVE, XLK, CRM, XLI,
- Sold Out: SDY, DELL, DIS,
For the details of Parker Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parker+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Parker Investment Management, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 467,730 shares, 29.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.31%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,492,126 shares, 19.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.39%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,632 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.00%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 339,380 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,777 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.39%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.3%. The holding were 1,492,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2654.805900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 23,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.53%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $301.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 78,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 52.04%. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 43,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $482.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.
Here is the complete portfolio of Parker Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Parker Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Parker Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Parker Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Parker Investment Management, LLC keeps buying