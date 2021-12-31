Parker Investment Management, LLC Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Tesla Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

New Purchases: XLF, AMAT, PFE,

XLF, AMAT, PFE, Added Positions: IVW, GOOGL, MSFT, PLTR, SOXX, ITOT,

IVW, GOOGL, MSFT, PLTR, SOXX, ITOT, Reduced Positions: QQQ, TSLA, USMV, NVDA, AMZN, DVY, FTEC, IVE, XLK, CRM, XLI,

QQQ, TSLA, USMV, NVDA, AMZN, DVY, FTEC, IVE, XLK, CRM, XLI, Sold Out: SDY, DELL, DIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Applied Materials Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Tesla Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, NVIDIA Corp, SPDR Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parker Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Parker Investment Management, LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $641 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 467,730 shares, 29.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.31% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,492,126 shares, 19.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,632 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.00% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 339,380 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,777 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.39%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.3%. The holding were 1,492,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2654.805900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 23,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.53%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $301.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 78,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 52.04%. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 43,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $482.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75.

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.