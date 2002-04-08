Pilgrim's Announces Significant Wage Increase in Mayfield, Kentucky

GREELEY, Colo., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s, a leading global food company and the largest employer in Graves County, Ky., today announced a $4.5 million annualized wage increase for team members at its Mayfield production facility to help support the local community recently impacted by a devastating tornado. The $2 per hour pay increase will elevate starting wages to $16.50 per hour at the Mayfield facility.

“The community of Mayfield has suffered through an incredibly challenging time and as a critical employer in the county, Pilgrim’s is committed to help bring back Mayfield stronger than ever,” said Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim’s CEO. “We previously committed $1 million in tornado relief and today, we are significantly increasing wages for the men and women of Mayfield who produce food for families everywhere. We are proud members of this community, and we hope our investments will help strengthen the region moving forward.”



The permanent pay increase, negotiated in partnership with UFCW Local 227, is in addition to the $1 million investment Pilgrim’s announced in December to assist with community recovery needs and support long-term rebuilding efforts resulting from the tornado that impacted the area.



“I am grateful for all our team members in Mayfield who are extremely deserving of this wage increase,” said Kent Massey, Pilgrim’s Mayfield complex manager. “We remain focused on supporting not just our team members and their families but also our neighbors and the broader community.”



Pilgrim’s Mayfield employs more than 1,500 people and supports 235 family farmers and poultry growers in the area.

About Pilgrim’s

As a global food company with more than 56,000 team members, Pilgrim’s processes, prepares, packages and delivers fresh, frozen and value-added food products for customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

