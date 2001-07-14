Fypon Announces New Products, Additional Size Options For 2022

Fypon is proud to announce their line-up of new products and extended sizes, launching in 2022.

“We’re excited to offer new, on-trend styles in addition to even more sizes of some popular items,” said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development for Fypon. “Our 2022 new product offering makes it even easier for homeowners and trade professionals to find the right pieces for their project.”

Fypon’s 2022 new product offering includes four new gable pediment styles – Burnham, Meier, Sullivan and Asher – designed to pair with any home’s architectural details. A new flat style featuring an authentic wood grain has also been added to the gable pediment offering, plus new 8/12, 9/12 and 10/12 roof pitches for the existing smooth flat style. Fypon gable pediments are crafted from durable polyurethane, making them lightweight and easy to install. They are insect- and moisture-resistant, and won’t warp, crack, rot or split. Fypon gable pediments come primed and ready for paint or stain.

New 10" x 12" beams were designed to fit over a standard LVL beam, making installation even easier. Fypon beams are lightweight, low maintenance and easy to install, and won’t warp, crack, rot or split. Beam plates and straps are available to provide authentic detail.

A selection of six styles of Fypon smooth and wood-grained brackets are also now available in a wider variety of sizes, making it easier for homeowners and trade professionals to find the right fit for their project. Brackets can be easily added to the interior or exterior of a home for a decorative touch. They are insect- and moisture-resistant and crafted from durable polyurethane.

About Fypon

Fypon LLC is the recognized leader in polyurethane product design, innovation and moulding technology. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, and offers a wide selection of architecturally correct styles and designs of moulding and millwork products. For more information, visit www.fypon.com or call 800-446-3040.

Fypon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

