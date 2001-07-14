Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
MGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend

1 minutes ago
The board of directors of MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE), today declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3875 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock, payable March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 1, 2022.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend annually for the past 46 years and has paid cash dividends for more than 110 years.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), generates and distributes electricity to 157,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 166,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties.

