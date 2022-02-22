Cornerstone Building Brands to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 21, 2022

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, will release its 2021 fourth-quarter financial results on Monday, February 21, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 22, to discuss its fourth-quarter financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and supplemental information will be available online at investors.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

To register, please use the link: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F5885919

After registering, an email confirmation with dial-in details and a unique code for entry will be sent. To ensure you are connected for the entirety of the call, please register a day in advance or at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. Additional call participation options are as follows:

By Webcast: Cornerstone Building Brands 4Q21 Earnings Call Date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time Access link: Visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors Page at investors.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com or access directly http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F5885919 Registration is open throughout the live call. Replay dial-in is available through March 8, 2022 Dial-in number: 800-585-8367 Replay code: 5885919

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are deeply embedded in our culture, and we are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005466/en/