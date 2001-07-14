James J. Cotter Living Trust Enters 10b5-1 Trading Plan in 2022

Reading International, Inc., announced today that the James J. Cotter Living Trust (the “Living Trust”), consistent with its practice over the last few years, has entered into another Rule 10b5-1 trading plan (the “Trading Plan”), substantially similar to its earlier plans, pertaining to the sale by the Living Trust of up to 253,000 shares of Class A Non-Voting Common Stock over a period from January 31, 2022 to June 10, 2022, unless the Trading Plan is terminated earlier pursuant to its terms.

Plans established pursuant to SEC Rule 10b5-1 permit insiders of a corporation to sell shares over a predetermined period of time, subject to predetermined volume and price parameters.

As with earlier plans, the Company is advised that the purpose of this Trading Plan is to provide liquidity for the Living Trust, principally to pay estate taxes of the Estate of James J. Cotter. Ellen Cotter, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Margaret Cotter, the Chair and Executive Vice President – Real Estate of the Company, are the Co-Trustees of the Living Trust.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaged in the development, ownership and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, City Cinemas, and the State Cinema; live theatres operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Redyard, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

