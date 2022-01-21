BnSellit Technology Inc. Provides Operating Update

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2022 / BnSellit Technology Inc. ("BnSellit" or the "Corporation") (CSE:BNSL) announced today an update on operating results for the last quarter of 2021 and forecast for January 2022.

The BnSellit Platform was formally launched in October 2021. During this period the emphasis has been on strengthening the internal team, onboarding new Hosts to the Platform and on distributing Marketplace kits to new Hosts. The Corporation has seen explosive growth in its key metrics of number of active Hosts, the number of transactions on the Platform, the gross value of the transactions and the average value of each transaction over the last four months as shown below:

Growth in each of these key metrics was higher than originally forecast with Hosts becoming active soon after they are onboarded and have their marketplace set up, early January has seen the number of transactions per day continue to increase even after the holiday period and the growth in the average transaction value is a reflection of our Hosts exploiting the potential of the Platform and the items they offer for sale.

‘Our Marketplace Starter kit program, launched in November 2021, provides Hosts with a simple, hassle free opportunity to begin realizing the revenue potential available with each and every rental. In less than 3 months, the program has had a significant impact on our gross revenue, average sale and number of active Hosts and we expect this trend to continue as more hosts take advantage of the program." Stated Tony Comparelli, CEO.

About BnSellit Technology Inc.

BnSellit Technology Inc. is a technology company that connects guests staying in Short-Term Rental (‘STR') properties with items offered for sale or rent by STR owners and managers (‘Hosts'). With the BnSellit app, Hosts can quickly and easily post and manage items located on site for sale or rent. Items which can significantly increase revenue per stay. These items can include local souvenirs, decor, essential items, snacks, toiletries, art, antiques and activity kits. Using the BnSellit app, Hosts can also rent bicycles, golf clubs or sell access to hi-speed internet for even more revenue. When guests arrive at a BnSellit Host location, they are presented with simple instructions on how to view, purchase or rent available items. Once the payment transaction is complete, the guest can use the item during their stay or take it with them when they leave.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

The information in this news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the Corporations future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. The forward-looking statements in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

