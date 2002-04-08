Stitch Fix Announces New Employee Inducement Grant

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. ( SFIX, Financial), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that effective January 18, 2022, Charles Allen, Vice President of Product, has been granted restricted stock units to acquire 119,233 shares of the company’s Class A common stock. The restricted stock units vest over four years, with one sixteenth of the shares vesting on March 16, 2022, and the remainder vesting in equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to Mr. Allen’s continued service on each vesting date. The restricted stock units were granted pursuant to, and are subject to the terms of, the Stitch Fix, Inc. 2019 Inducement Plan and form of restricted stock unit agreement thereunder, which were approved by the company's board of directors in October 2019 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.



