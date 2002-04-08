Wabash Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash, the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, was recently recognized among Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022.

The list recognizes the top 499 most responsible companies in the United States spanning 14 industries, including automotive, transport and logistics, financial services, healthcare, consumer goods, retail and technology.

This recognition marks Wabash’s debut on Newsweek’s third annual rankings. Wabash was one of nine Indiana-based companies to make the list. The company ranked 18th in the Automotive and Components category, and was the only trailer and truck body manufacturer to be recognized.

“We take seriously our responsibility to be good corporate citizens, which is why corporate responsibility shows up in all parts of our strategic plan, from the people we hire to the products we design,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Yeagy. “For starters, we know the single most important ingredient to our success is our people, and we believe the rich range of individual differences and unique perspectives leads to innovative ideas and better decisions for our company and our customers. We are committed to having a workforce that is diverse and embraces inclusion at all levels, reflecting the diversity of our customers and the communities in which we operate.”

Yeagy continued, “Additionally, one of the most impactful ways we contribute to a better world is through the design and engineering of sustainable solutions in transportation, logistics and distribution. Our proprietary molded structural composite technology that is used in refrigerated long-haul and home delivery solutions is helping some of North America’s largest fleets reduce their carbon footprints.”

Statista, a leading global provider of market and consumer data, provided the analysis for Newsweek. Newsweek notes that its America’s Most Responsible Companies list is “based on a holistic view of corporate responsibility” and equally considers the three ESG areas—environment, social and corporate governance—combined with perception survey results from 11,000 U.S. citizens to formulate a final corporate social responsibility score that is used to rank companies.

According to Newsweek, the list “highlights those companies that take their environmental and social responsibilities … more seriously than others.”

Wabash focuses on four target areas to positively impact the world: sustainability, diversity and inclusion, employee engagement and targeted community outcomes. The company was selected for Newsweek’s list following a four-phase review of the 2,000 largest public companies in the United States. The evaluation was based on publicly available information as of June 30, 2021, which included Wabash’s 2019 Sustainability Report. The company’s 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report had not been published at that time and was not considered in the 2022 evaluation.

View Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022.

About Wabash

Wabash (:WNC) is the visionary leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Communications

(765) 771-5766

[email protected]



Investor Relations:

Ryan Reed

Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(765) 490-5664

[email protected]