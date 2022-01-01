AvalonBay Communities Announces 2021 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: AVB)announced today the final income allocations of the Company’s 2021 dividend distributions on its Common Stock. The final dividend allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP #053484101) Declaration Date Record Date Payment Date Distribution Per Share Ordinary Taxable Dividend (1) Return of Capital Long-Term Capital Gain (2)(3) Unrecap. Section 1250 Gain (2) 02/03/21 03/31/21 04/15/21 $ 1.59000 $ 0.87413 $ 0.00000 $ 0.40842 $ 0.30745 05/20/21 06/30/21 07/15/21 1.59000 0.87413 0.00000 0.40842 0.30745 09/24/21 10/04/21 10/15/21 1.59000 0.87413 0.00000 0.40842 0.30745 11/18/21 12/31/21 01/18/22 1.59000 0.87413 0.00000 0.40842 0.30745 Totals $ 6.36000 $ 3.49652 $ 0.00000 $ 1.63368 $ 1.22980 100% 55% 0% 26% 19%

Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final dividend allocations. (1) $0.87413 of each quarterly dividend classified as taxable ordinary dividend is treated as qualified REIT dividends for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 199A. (2) $0.40842 of each quarterly dividend classified as Long-Term Capital Gain and $0.30745 of each quarterly dividend classified as Unrecap. Section 1250 Gain dividends are treated as a Disposition of investment in United States Real Property for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897. (3) For each quarterly dividend classified as Long-Term Capital Gain, the One Year Amounts Disclosure is $0.14202, the Three Year Amounts Disclosure is $0.14202, and $0.26640 is Section 1231 gain for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 1061. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.” Please consult your tax advisor.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 293 apartment communities containing 87,416 apartment homes in 13 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring, and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado. More information may be found on the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avalonbay.com.

