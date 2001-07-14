Michael P. Carlson Joins Trustmark as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQGS:TRMK) is pleased to announce that Michael P. (Mike) Carlson has joined Trustmark as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer of Trustmark National Bank, and will be responsible for Trustmark’s compliance and risk functions. He reports to Granville Tate, Jr., EVP and Chief Administrative Officer, who also previously held the Chief Risk Officer role prior to Mr. Carlson assuming the position.

“Managing risk in the financial industry requires a seasoned executive with an in depth understanding of the complexities involved and strategies to engage to navigate enterprise risk. Mike brings with him an abundance of knowledge and experience from his extensive background that makes him the right choice to lead our risk group,” said Duane Dewey, CEO of Trustmark. “We are delighted to welcome him into the Trustmark family and to our executive leadership team.”

Mr. Carlson has more than 30 years of experience, with his most recent leadership role being EVP and Deputy General Counsel for another large financial institution, with an emphasis on legal, operational, and regulatory risk management strategies. Prior to that, he served as partner with a law firm, representing a variety of holding companies, commercial banks, federal savings banks, insurance companies, mortgage companies, trust companies and credit unions.

“I am excited to join Trustmark and anticipate building on the values upon which the company was founded,” stated Mr. Carlson. “I look forward to working with the team to lead our risk management efforts through future successes for the company.”

Mr. Carlson received his Juris Doctorate conferred cum laude from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota and earned a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership conferred cum laude from St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, with 180 locations in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Trustmark provides banking, wealth management and insurance solutions through its subsidiaries, including Trustmark National Bank, Trustmark Investment Advisors, Inc., and FBBINSURANCE. Visit trustmark.com for more information.

