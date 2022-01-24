International Seaways to Participate in Capital Link Company Presentation Series

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) (the “Company” or “INSW”), one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products announced today that it will participate in Capital Link Company Presentation Series.

On Monday, January 24, 2022, at 10:00 am ET its senior management team, Lois Zabrocky, CEO and Jeffrey Pribor, CFO, will go through a presentation on the Company's current operations, business development, growth prospects and outlook of the tanker sector.

You can register for the webinar below:

Date: Monday, January 24, 2022

Time: 10:00 am EST

Register: https%3A%2F%2Fwebinars.capitallink.com%2F2022%2Fcompany_presentation%2F

On the registration page, please register for the presentation slated for January 24, 2022, at 10 am ET.

An email confirmation will be sent back and will include the link to the Company presentation.

LIVE Q&A SESSION - Submitting Questions

Participants can submit their questions either during the webinar through the online platform or can email our team at [email protected].

1x1 MEETINGS WITH COMPANY MANAGEMENT

Institutional Investors can request follow up meeting(s) with INSW’s management through the 1x1 Meetings Section on the Registration Page or by emailing webinars%40capitallink.com.

About International Seaways, Inc.

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets. International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 86 vessels, comprised of 13 VLCCs (including three newbuildings), 13 Suezmaxes, five Aframaxes/LR2s, eight Panamaxes/LR1s and 41 MR tankers and four Handy tankers. Through joint ventures, it has ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels. International Seaways has an experienced team committed to the very best operating practices and the highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency. International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY. Additional information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.intlseas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain statements in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may relate to the Company’s planned merger with Diamond S and plans to issue dividends, its prospects, including statements regarding vessel acquisitions, trends in the tanker markets, and possibilities of strategic alliances and investments. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors outlined in more detail in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020 for the Company, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-4 dated May 5, 2021, the Company’s Amended Registration Statement on Form S-4 dated June 4, 2021, and in similar sections of other filings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its representatives after the date of this release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously or hereafter filed by the Company with the SEC.

