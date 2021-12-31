Sterling Manor Financial, LLC Buys First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund, Sells FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

- New Purchases: FXG, FXU, XLV, XLRE, SPIP, AMD, STZ, PSA, EW, ABBV, MOH, CVS, HD, FTS, BLDR, TER, BUFT, CTSH, CSCO, GM, SRLN, KO, VRTX, MAR, SO, GXO, PPL,
- Added Positions: FNY, FPEI, REMX, XSD, UCON, AAPL, BNS, AMZN, WMT, XOM, PFE, CVX, FXZ,
- Reduced Positions: FYX, FTGC, RDVY, FTC, QABA, CAT, FTNT, DUK, FXR, SIVB, EVR, FTSM, VGK, DHIL, XHS, ACWX, FCEF, FMB, OKE,
- Sold Out: FEP, FXH, KCE, SMH, FRI, AIRR, FEMB, XHB, BJ, NVDA, UNG, SQ, GOOGL, DLR, SNOW, SNAP, GPMT, XSW, CWH, LAZ, STWD, FDN, MOO, FVD, JCI, TLT,
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 201,247 shares, 13.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 121.47%
- FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC) - 76,601 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.1%
- First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI) - 394,767 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.03%
- FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNY) - 101,082 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3446.74%
- First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) - 118,389 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $61.91, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $61.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 118,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $29.55 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $31.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 154,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $129.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 34,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 74,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 37,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $118.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 7,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNY)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD by 3446.74%. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $79.63, with an estimated average price of $74.67. The stock is now traded at around $63.803700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 101,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and by 64.03%. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $20.52, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 394,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 598.96%. The purchase prices were between $93.19 and $118.14, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $104.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 30,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF by 301.96%. The purchase prices were between $193.63 and $248.75, with an estimated average price of $227.9. The stock is now traded at around $199.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 7,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $162.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 20,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 155.94%. The purchase prices were between $61.54 and $71.73, with an estimated average price of $66.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEP)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.49.Sold Out: First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $115.32 and $124.74, with an estimated average price of $119.71.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $95.03 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $103.77.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38.Sold Out: First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $30.52.Sold Out: First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ET (AIRR)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ET. The sale prices were between $41.25 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $44.49.Reduced: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP by 76.57%. The sale prices were between $91.16 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $95.72. The stock is now traded at around $88.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.32%. Sterling Manor Financial, LLC still held 21,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII by 80.05%. The sale prices were between $21.79 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.87%. Sterling Manor Financial, LLC still held 35,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 65.24%. The sale prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.01%. Sterling Manor Financial, LLC still held 27,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 49.74%. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $214.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Sterling Manor Financial, LLC still held 1,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 26.95%. The sale prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $288.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Sterling Manor Financial, LLC still held 1,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Sterling Manor Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 37.47%. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Sterling Manor Financial, LLC still held 2,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.
