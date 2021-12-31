Sterling Manor Financial, LLC Buys First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund, Sells FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

New Purchases: FXG, FXU, XLV, XLRE, SPIP, AMD, STZ, PSA, EW, ABBV, MOH, CVS, HD, FTS, BLDR, TER, BUFT, CTSH, CSCO, GM, SRLN, KO, VRTX, MAR, SO, GXO, PPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), sells FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterling Manor Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sterling Manor Financial, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 201,247 shares, 13.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 121.47% FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC) - 76,601 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.1% First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI) - 394,767 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.03% FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNY) - 101,082 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3446.74% First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) - 118,389 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $61.91, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $61.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 118,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $29.55 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $31.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 154,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $129.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 34,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 74,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 37,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $118.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 7,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD by 3446.74%. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $79.63, with an estimated average price of $74.67. The stock is now traded at around $63.803700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 101,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and by 64.03%. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $20.52, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 394,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 598.96%. The purchase prices were between $93.19 and $118.14, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $104.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 30,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF by 301.96%. The purchase prices were between $193.63 and $248.75, with an estimated average price of $227.9. The stock is now traded at around $199.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 7,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $162.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 20,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 155.94%. The purchase prices were between $61.54 and $71.73, with an estimated average price of $66.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.49.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $115.32 and $124.74, with an estimated average price of $119.71.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $95.03 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $103.77.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $30.52.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ET. The sale prices were between $41.25 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $44.49.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP by 76.57%. The sale prices were between $91.16 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $95.72. The stock is now traded at around $88.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.32%. Sterling Manor Financial, LLC still held 21,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII by 80.05%. The sale prices were between $21.79 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.87%. Sterling Manor Financial, LLC still held 35,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 65.24%. The sale prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.01%. Sterling Manor Financial, LLC still held 27,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 49.74%. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $214.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Sterling Manor Financial, LLC still held 1,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 26.95%. The sale prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $288.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Sterling Manor Financial, LLC still held 1,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 37.47%. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Sterling Manor Financial, LLC still held 2,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.