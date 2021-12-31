Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Walmart Inc, Global X Silver Miners ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SIL, VB, BA, PTLO, OEF, COST, VRTX, NOBL, CP, AVGO, NUBD, ZTS, SHW, MCO, LOW, VONE, WBA, ABBV, KDP, PLD, UNP, PNC, CE, UP, SAN,
- Added Positions: WMT, VONV, VONG, AAPL, NVDA, MSFT, HYLB, SHM, IGF, FB, AMZN, GUNR, BRK.B, GOOG, GOOGL, AMGN, TSLA, V, SPG, VBR, TSM, NFLX, MA, INTU, SBUX, IBM, LLY, TOLZ, TMO, UNH, TJX, ESML, IWM, CRM, USSG, DIS, NKE, QCOM, ORCL, ASML, MS, XLK, BLK, ING, JPM, DHR, EPD, AMAT, ADBE, ACN, ABT, DEO, MET, ANTM, TMUS, CHTR, GM, GLW, HLT, CMCSA, PYPL, CSCO, CAT, CVS, BMY, BBD, WTRG, ASX, TGT, PG, JNJ, ISRG, LYG, SONY, LUV, GSK, OHI, MMC, TXN, NTES, SPGI, EW, MDT, MU, ESGD, MCD, LIN, ESGE, EOG, GIS, TEF, DE, TEL, NEE, EBAY, YUM,
- Reduced Positions: IEMG, IEFA, VCIT, JMBS, VBK, FLGT, SPY, RNA, HYD, AGG, HEFA, ACWX, MRK, MMM, INTC, HD, KO, AMD, PEP, FANG, CDW, MDLZ, IPG,
- Sold Out: DKNG, AG, ZBH, JAAA, CHWY, NVS, KSU, EBND,
For the details of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aaron+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 435,641 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 437,078 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 329,388 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.04%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,952 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,515 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07%
Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $37.54. The stock is now traded at around $35.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 44,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $203.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $205.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Portillos Inc (PTLO)
Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Portillos Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.12. The stock is now traded at around $25.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $202.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $481.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 856 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 196.65%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 21,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 162.76%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 168.17%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 41,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 46.76%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $303.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2852.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 648 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 41.29%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $305.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)
Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.07.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.Sold Out: Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)
Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35.Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC keeps buying