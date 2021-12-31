Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Walmart Inc, Global X Silver Miners ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: SIL, VB, BA, PTLO, OEF, COST, VRTX, NOBL, CP, AVGO, NUBD, ZTS, SHW, MCO, LOW, VONE, WBA, ABBV, KDP, PLD, UNP, PNC, CE, UP, SAN,

SIL, VB, BA, PTLO, OEF, COST, VRTX, NOBL, CP, AVGO, NUBD, ZTS, SHW, MCO, LOW, VONE, WBA, ABBV, KDP, PLD, UNP, PNC, CE, UP, SAN, Added Positions: WMT, VONV, VONG, AAPL, NVDA, MSFT, HYLB, SHM, IGF, FB, AMZN, GUNR, BRK.B, GOOG, GOOGL, AMGN, TSLA, V, SPG, VBR, TSM, NFLX, MA, INTU, SBUX, IBM, LLY, TOLZ, TMO, UNH, TJX, ESML, IWM, CRM, USSG, DIS, NKE, QCOM, ORCL, ASML, MS, XLK, BLK, ING, JPM, DHR, EPD, AMAT, ADBE, ACN, ABT, DEO, MET, ANTM, TMUS, CHTR, GM, GLW, HLT, CMCSA, PYPL, CSCO, CAT, CVS, BMY, BBD, WTRG, ASX, TGT, PG, JNJ, ISRG, LYG, SONY, LUV, GSK, OHI, MMC, TXN, NTES, SPGI, EW, MDT, MU, ESGD, MCD, LIN, ESGE, EOG, GIS, TEF, DE, TEL, NEE, EBAY, YUM,

WMT, VONV, VONG, AAPL, NVDA, MSFT, HYLB, SHM, IGF, FB, AMZN, GUNR, BRK.B, GOOG, GOOGL, AMGN, TSLA, V, SPG, VBR, TSM, NFLX, MA, INTU, SBUX, IBM, LLY, TOLZ, TMO, UNH, TJX, ESML, IWM, CRM, USSG, DIS, NKE, QCOM, ORCL, ASML, MS, XLK, BLK, ING, JPM, DHR, EPD, AMAT, ADBE, ACN, ABT, DEO, MET, ANTM, TMUS, CHTR, GM, GLW, HLT, CMCSA, PYPL, CSCO, CAT, CVS, BMY, BBD, WTRG, ASX, TGT, PG, JNJ, ISRG, LYG, SONY, LUV, GSK, OHI, MMC, TXN, NTES, SPGI, EW, MDT, MU, ESGD, MCD, LIN, ESGE, EOG, GIS, TEF, DE, TEL, NEE, EBAY, YUM, Reduced Positions: IEMG, IEFA, VCIT, JMBS, VBK, FLGT, SPY, RNA, HYD, AGG, HEFA, ACWX, MRK, MMM, INTC, HD, KO, AMD, PEP, FANG, CDW, MDLZ, IPG,

IEMG, IEFA, VCIT, JMBS, VBK, FLGT, SPY, RNA, HYD, AGG, HEFA, ACWX, MRK, MMM, INTC, HD, KO, AMD, PEP, FANG, CDW, MDLZ, IPG, Sold Out: DKNG, AG, ZBH, JAAA, CHWY, NVS, KSU, EBND,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Walmart Inc, Global X Silver Miners ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, DraftKings Inc, First Majestic Silver Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owns 177 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aaron+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 435,641 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16% Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 437,078 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 329,388 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,952 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,515 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07%

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $37.54. The stock is now traded at around $35.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 44,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $203.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $205.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Portillos Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.12. The stock is now traded at around $25.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $202.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $481.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 196.65%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 21,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 162.76%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 168.17%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 41,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 46.76%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $303.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2852.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 41.29%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $305.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.07.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.