Patton Fund Management, Inc. Buys Arista Networks Inc, Equifax Inc, Ford Motor Co, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Rockwell Automation Inc, Danaher Corp

New Purchases: ANET, EFX, F, LLY, PFE, ORCL, EXPD, AMAT, AAP, EQR, COP, MPC, AMD, CF, BEN, LNC, AJG, ULTA, WMB, MCO, MAR, NDAQ, NTAP, BKNG, GNRC, BKR, JPM, EOG, USB, OXY, CE, TSLA, ETSY, PAYC, LHX, EEM, VEA, COMB,

ANET, EFX, F, LLY, PFE, ORCL, EXPD, AMAT, AAP, EQR, COP, MPC, AMD, CF, BEN, LNC, AJG, ULTA, WMB, MCO, MAR, NDAQ, NTAP, BKNG, GNRC, BKR, JPM, EOG, USB, OXY, CE, TSLA, ETSY, PAYC, LHX, EEM, VEA, COMB, Added Positions: SHV, BBWI, CDNS, DVN, GOOGL, HLT, PWR, ZBRA, TSCO, EL, MGM, LEN, IEF, PDBC, GLD, IWM,

SHV, BBWI, CDNS, DVN, GOOGL, HLT, PWR, ZBRA, TSCO, EL, MGM, LEN, IEF, PDBC, GLD, IWM, Reduced Positions: IVV, XLNX, MCHP, TROW, PVH, MSCI, UAA, RHI, WAB, RWR, TECH, CZR, EBAY, HIG, SIVB, NVDA, URI, WFC, IR, SPY, SYF, CPRT, TJX, ALB, KMX, MRO, TRMB, NUE, FB, EFA, TDG, GSG, IAU, VWO, BRK.B,

IVV, XLNX, MCHP, TROW, PVH, MSCI, UAA, RHI, WAB, RWR, TECH, CZR, EBAY, HIG, SIVB, NVDA, URI, WFC, IR, SPY, SYF, CPRT, TJX, ALB, KMX, MRO, TRMB, NUE, FB, EFA, TDG, GSG, IAU, VWO, BRK.B, Sold Out: DHR, ROK, ALGN, IDXX, CRL, DFS, ADSK, BIO, MRNA, UHS, DXC, ILMN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Arista Networks Inc, Equifax Inc, Ford Motor Co, Eli Lilly and Co, Pfizer Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Rockwell Automation Inc, Danaher Corp, Align Technology Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patton Fund Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Patton Fund Management, Inc. owns 91 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Patton Fund Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patton+fund+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 307,473 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 32,547 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 180,466 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73% SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR) - 115,741 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 277,270 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $118.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 28,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.4 and $297.05, with an estimated average price of $278.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 13,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 192,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $243.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 14,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 65,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 39,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 179.56%. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 33,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc by 87.61%. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $53.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 55,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 81.50%. The purchase prices were between $148.05 and $191.65, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $148.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 20,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 66.92%. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 92,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 71.16%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2607.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 62.00%. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $142.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 25,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.