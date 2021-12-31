Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Central Garden & Pet Co, Sells , , Jones Lang LaSalle Inc

New Purchases: AMAT, CENTA, CARG, ANET, SAM, ST, WOLF, FE, GS, RDS.A, SIVB, COLD, DOW, IJH, IJR, SCHP,

AMAT, CENTA, CARG, ANET, SAM, ST, WOLF, FE, GS, RDS.A, SIVB, COLD, DOW, IJH, IJR, SCHP, Added Positions: PYPL, PINC, CHE, JNJ, ROST, ATR, HAE, VMI, DOC, OGS, BKR, LANC, CDK, AIT, JPM, PRGS, TTC, ADBE, ATRI, DE, OMC, RHI, SEIC, EXLS, DG, CB, CSCO, EA, XOM, JKHY, USB, EVR, ATO, COP, SCI, TROW, IWM, AOS, ADI, BDX, CVS, CMCSA, RE, GIS, LECO, LOW, MAS, MDT, ES, NTRS, ORCL, DGX, UPS, UNH, VZ, GWW, APD, AMZN, AVB, AVY, CSX, CRI, CVX, CHD, CTXS, CLX, CTSH, CL, CMI, HSY, LAMR, MTB, NTAP, SLB, SWK, EQNR, TFX, EBAY, TEL, ULTA, CBOE, SPY, VWO, ABT, AEP, BAC, BMO, BNS, BAX, BSX, CRL, DD, DUK, ECL, NEE, MCK, MNRO, NVDA, PFE, QCOM, CRM, TRV, TJX, TMO, UL, WMT, WTS, WFC, AVGO, XYL, CARR, OTIS, EBC, IEFA, VEA, VEU, VNQ, VSGX, VXF,

PYPL, PINC, CHE, JNJ, ROST, ATR, HAE, VMI, DOC, OGS, BKR, LANC, CDK, AIT, JPM, PRGS, TTC, ADBE, ATRI, DE, OMC, RHI, SEIC, EXLS, DG, CB, CSCO, EA, XOM, JKHY, USB, EVR, ATO, COP, SCI, TROW, IWM, AOS, ADI, BDX, CVS, CMCSA, RE, GIS, LECO, LOW, MAS, MDT, ES, NTRS, ORCL, DGX, UPS, UNH, VZ, GWW, APD, AMZN, AVB, AVY, CSX, CRI, CVX, CHD, CTXS, CLX, CTSH, CL, CMI, HSY, LAMR, MTB, NTAP, SLB, SWK, EQNR, TFX, EBAY, TEL, ULTA, CBOE, SPY, VWO, ABT, AEP, BAC, BMO, BNS, BAX, BSX, CRL, DD, DUK, ECL, NEE, MCK, MNRO, NVDA, PFE, QCOM, CRM, TRV, TJX, TMO, UL, WMT, WTS, WFC, AVGO, XYL, CARR, OTIS, EBC, IEFA, VEA, VEU, VNQ, VSGX, VXF, Reduced Positions: JLL, INTU, INTC, AXP, MSFT, CRVL, COST, AAPL, MEDP, CUBE, GOOG, MMM, MMC, EWBC, TSCO, ADP, AMGN, ACN, CPK, CERN, HON, ITW, FDS, NKE, MRK, KMB, H, AZPN, ED, SBUX, A, MTD, AKAM, AZO, ISRG, FB, GDOT, PPG, DIS, EW, CINF, ZBH, PEP, SNA, COLB, CORT, ROP, SO, ZTS, STT, SNPS, BSV, SYY, AMCR, HASI, PSX, HZNP, UTL, VRTX, CHTR, FSLR, VCIT, VRSK, DHR, T, AAP, ARE, AME, APH, ADSK, ALV, TFC, BK, BMY, BRKR, CHKP, CBSH, XRAY, ROK, DLB, FFIV, HP, IBM, MDLZ, LH, NICE, NSC, ORLY, ORA, PAYX, LIN, O,

JLL, INTU, INTC, AXP, MSFT, CRVL, COST, AAPL, MEDP, CUBE, GOOG, MMM, MMC, EWBC, TSCO, ADP, AMGN, ACN, CPK, CERN, HON, ITW, FDS, NKE, MRK, KMB, H, AZPN, ED, SBUX, A, MTD, AKAM, AZO, ISRG, FB, GDOT, PPG, DIS, EW, CINF, ZBH, PEP, SNA, COLB, CORT, ROP, SO, ZTS, STT, SNPS, BSV, SYY, AMCR, HASI, PSX, HZNP, UTL, VRTX, CHTR, FSLR, VCIT, VRSK, DHR, T, AAP, ARE, AME, APH, ADSK, ALV, TFC, BK, BMY, BRKR, CHKP, CBSH, XRAY, ROK, DLB, FFIV, HP, IBM, MDLZ, LH, NICE, NSC, ORLY, ORA, PAYX, LIN, O, Sold Out: HRC, COR, CONE, NGG, TPIC, EWJ, VGK, BIIB, ILMN, TXT, SQ, DELL, EPP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Central Garden & Pet Co, CarGurus Inc, Premier Inc, sells , , Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Intuit Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Trust Walden Corp. As of 2021Q4, Boston Trust Walden Corp owns 390 stocks with a total value of $12.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boston Trust Walden Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+trust+walden+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,868,219 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,473,638 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 591,750 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 72,436 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 72,024 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%

Boston Trust Walden Corp initiated holding in Central Garden & Pet Co. The purchase prices were between $42.79 and $51.4, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $42.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 568,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Trust Walden Corp initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $135.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 171,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Trust Walden Corp initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 590,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Trust Walden Corp initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $118.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 59,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Trust Walden Corp initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14. The stock is now traded at around $443.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Trust Walden Corp initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Trust Walden Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 12086.61%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 212,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Trust Walden Corp added to a holding in Premier Inc by 51.12%. The purchase prices were between $36.98 and $41.54, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $38.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,308,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Trust Walden Corp added to a holding in Physicians Realty Trust by 32.50%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,194,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Trust Walden Corp added to a holding in ONE Gas Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77.59, with an estimated average price of $69.76. The stock is now traded at around $77.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 745,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Trust Walden Corp added to a holding in Valmont Industries Inc by 51.93%. The purchase prices were between $224.37 and $262.25, with an estimated average price of $245.27. The stock is now traded at around $224.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 110,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Trust Walden Corp added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 33.97%. The purchase prices were between $22.55 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $27.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,570,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Trust Walden Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Boston Trust Walden Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Boston Trust Walden Corp sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Boston Trust Walden Corp sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $60.21 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $66.16.

Boston Trust Walden Corp sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.

Boston Trust Walden Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12.