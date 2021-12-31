Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys Coca-Cola Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: TSM, VTI, VXUS, IWF, VB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coca-Cola Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Eli Lilly and Co, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Chevron Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Harvest Investment Services. As of 2021Q4, Oak Harvest Investment Services owns 85 stocks with a total value of $403 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 72,448 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 384,423 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.85% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 349,104 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.30% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 107,835 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,819 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.16%

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $124.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $220.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $203.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $267.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 76.92%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 46,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $243.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 88.96%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $126.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.