Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, The Home Depot Inc

- New Purchases: HD, VBR, PG,
- Added Positions: VT, VYM, VUG, VONV, VONG, VGSH, VB, SCHD, SPIP, VTIP, SCHP, JKG, VTV, SCHB, VO,
- Reduced Positions: BND, VCSH, VIG, JKD, PFE, RVT, MSFT,
For the details of Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benchmark+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 94,360 shares, 19.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 241,352 shares, 17.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 218,021 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 152,255 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 34,440 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $168.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $349.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $162.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 487.67%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 12,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 61.78%. The purchase prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $70.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 57.58%. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 46.18%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 71.35%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying