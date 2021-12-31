Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, The Home Depot Inc

New Purchases: HD, VBR, PG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, The Home Depot Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benchmark+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 94,360 shares, 19.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 241,352 shares, 17.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 218,021 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 152,255 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 34,440 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $168.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $349.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $162.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 487.67%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 12,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 61.78%. The purchase prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $70.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 57.58%. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 46.18%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 71.35%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.