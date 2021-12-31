Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, KLA Corp, Sells , Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Shopify Inc

New Purchases: CP, EAGG, DLTR, NET, OKTA, VNM, IYR, IWN, IGF, DFAC, CWB, U, SNOW, WDC, TER, NEE, EL, CIEN, BVH, APA, ICLR, APD, TEL, MNST, DFAT, DGRO, DVN, IWR, PIE,

CP, EAGG, DLTR, NET, OKTA, VNM, IYR, IWN, IGF, DFAC, CWB, U, SNOW, WDC, TER, NEE, EL, CIEN, BVH, APA, ICLR, APD, TEL, MNST, DFAT, DGRO, DVN, IWR, PIE, Added Positions: IWM, KLAC, ESGU, SPYX, DISCK, TWLO, NULG, DTD, VCSH, SCHD, GSY, DSI, EFAX, NULV, IVW, CRM, MGK, EUSB, HYGV, IEV, EFG, IHE, IHI, MDY, EEM, XLE, XLF, SQ, DLN, BBH, SPOT, AGG, FGEN, SE, ROKU, TDOC, XLY, EFA, ESGE, IWC, PJP, TIP, TLT, USMV, XLK, XLP, XLV, CME, SWKS, SHW, SAP, MCO, LMT, DE, C, CHH, TWTR, CVS, BA, AMAT, AMGN, UHAL, ACN, ABT, T, DIS, GOOG, V, MELI, VMW, MA, MTN, WM, WYNN, NUMG, ASML, ZTS, SSSS, KKR, AIG, AVGO, ADP, LIN, VIAC, SHV, DOW, SCHW, HNDL, BILL, MET, DIA, KRE, IYT, EXPE, FISV, GILD, ISRG, JCI, CMG, MRK,

VWO, QQQ, VTV, BABA, QUAL, SPY, QLD, AZN, BRK.B, VBR, VUG, FDS, VZ, BND, BNDX, VEA, VGSH, VOO, ALK, LHX, ANAB, VGT, VNQ, VPL, XLI, AEG, GLW, XOM, HON, MCD, STX, LUV, WSM, XLNX, CET, WFG, FTNT, COLL, GLD, IVE, IVV, MTUM, PSI, PWB, QQEW, SPLG, VAW, VBK, VCR, VFH, VHT, VIG, VOT, XLU, XMMO, ATVI, AMD, HES, AEO, AEP, NLY, WTRG, BIIB, CVX, CI, CMI, DD, EOG, EMR, FICO, GIS, GSK, IBM, IDXX, INTC, MDLZ, MGM, MRVL, MAS, SPGI, NWBI, NVS, PSA, WRK, SNY, SLB, SU, TTE, TSN, UNP, WFC, WY, YUM, GAB, USA, TSI, CII, FFA, DAL, CHW, LULU, MSCI, LYB, NXPI, GWRE, PSX, FANG, HQY, MSGS, RRR, CTVA, MSGE, TUEM, BAR, DVY, EFAV, FDN, HEWJ, IJR, MGC, RAVI, SLV, SPIB, TOTL, VCLT, VDC, VDE, VGK, VPU, XLB, XLRE, Sold Out: KSU, VOX, SHOP, DISCA, VIS, IEMG, IVOV, XLC, FLGE, EEMV, FXI, IEF, JD, LQD, BIDU, RFI, LORL, EDU, VO,

Denver, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, KLA Corp, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Discovery Inc, sells , Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Shopify Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Institute for Wealth Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q4, Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. owns 491 stocks with a total value of $614 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Institute for Wealth Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/institute+for+wealth+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,542 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 74,704 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,793 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,915 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 20,100 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 28,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.47 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $54.93. The stock is now traded at around $53.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $88.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $126.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.53 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $46.65. The stock is now traded at around $47.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.73 and $77.6, with an estimated average price of $62.06. The stock is now traded at around $64.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 75.18%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $196.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in KLA Corp by 92.06%. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $373.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 234.71%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 75.84%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $192.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $67.3. The stock is now traded at around $58.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 99.49%. The purchase prices were between $58.64 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $189.13 and $206.87, with an estimated average price of $199.52.