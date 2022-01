Allworth Financial LP Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allworth Financial LP. As of 2021Q4, Allworth Financial LP owns 2079 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 4,932,489 shares, 16.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 7,253,411 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.00% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 5,728,894 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 4,052,000 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.94% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 10,914,871 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.79%

Allworth Financial LP initiated holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.86 and $33.06, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $31.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 444,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allworth Financial LP initiated holding in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $54.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 217,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allworth Financial LP initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 344,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allworth Financial LP initiated holding in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 116,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allworth Financial LP initiated holding in Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $47.12. The stock is now traded at around $46.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 109,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allworth Financial LP initiated holding in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 89,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allworth Financial LP added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 630.20%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $439.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 214,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allworth Financial LP added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.38%. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $215.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 266,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allworth Financial LP added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 99.40%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $351.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 153,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allworth Financial LP added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 429.40%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $258.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 110,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allworth Financial LP added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 616.54%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $402.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 66,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allworth Financial LP added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 376028.93%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 455,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allworth Financial LP sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Allworth Financial LP sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $684.01 and $882.88, with an estimated average price of $811.58.

Allworth Financial LP sold out a holding in Globe Life Inc. The sale prices were between $85.26 and $98.48, with an estimated average price of $92.52.

Allworth Financial LP sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33.

Allworth Financial LP sold out a holding in Natera Inc. The sale prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38.

Allworth Financial LP sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.34 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.64.