Callan Capital, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Evofem Biosciences Inc

insider
Just now
La Jolla, CA, based Investment company Callan Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Evofem Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Callan Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Callan Capital, LLC owns 132 stocks with a total value of $688 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Callan Capital, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 980,579 shares, 16.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,760,106 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94%
  3. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 689,196 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  4. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 227,433 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
  5. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 1,134,705 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 37,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $402.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF)

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.73 and $48.11, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $91.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 32,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 525,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 54.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 147,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 224.19%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $229.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio (PRFZ)

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio by 37.19%. The purchase prices were between $180.6 and $200.41, with an estimated average price of $190.11. The stock is now traded at around $175.950700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 93.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 71,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.98%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM)

Callan Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Evofem Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $0.37 and $0.77, with an estimated average price of $0.56.



