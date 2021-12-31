Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Cooper Buys Welbilt Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Investment company Cooper (Current Portfolio) buys Welbilt Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooper. As of 2021Q4, Cooper owns 79 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of COOPER
  1. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 822,530 shares, 14.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 279,464 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 116,257 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.39%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,040 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.43%
  5. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 196,813 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Cooper initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Cooper initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $461.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Cooper initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)

Cooper initiated holding in The Simply Good Foods Co. The purchase prices were between $34.15 and $41.81, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $35.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Cooper initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $267.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Cooper initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Welbilt Inc (WBT)

Cooper added to a holding in Welbilt Inc by 409.06%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 340,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Cooper added to a holding in iShares Global REIT ETF by 82.61%. The purchase prices were between $27.32 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $28.99. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 169,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Cooper added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 57.13%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $96.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Cooper added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $305.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Cooper added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Cooper sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Cooper sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Cooper sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Cooper sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Cooper sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Cooper sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.



