Cooper Buys Welbilt Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Investment company Cooper Current Portfolio ) buys Welbilt Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooper. As of 2021Q4, Cooper owns 79 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 822,530 shares, 14.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 279,464 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 116,257 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.39% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,040 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.43% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 196,813 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%

Cooper initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $461.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper initiated holding in The Simply Good Foods Co. The purchase prices were between $34.15 and $41.81, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $35.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $267.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper added to a holding in Welbilt Inc by 409.06%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 340,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper added to a holding in iShares Global REIT ETF by 82.61%. The purchase prices were between $27.32 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $28.99. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 169,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 57.13%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $96.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $305.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cooper sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Cooper sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57.

Cooper sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03.

Cooper sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.

Cooper sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Cooper sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.