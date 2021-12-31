Valicenti Advisory Services Inc Buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, VMware Inc, Sells Splunk Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc

New Purchases: SCHB, NULG, VMW, PYPL, NKE, SJNK, IAU, SCHD, FNB, PG,

SCHB, NULG, VMW, PYPL, NKE, SJNK, IAU, SCHD, FNB, PG, Added Positions: IBM, GRMN, V, UNP, MSFT, LYB, SCHX, NEM, BTI, INTC, DFS, PM, GOOGL, CTRE, SCHF, AGG, ESBK, JPIN, IWL, VZ, DELL, RTX, PZT, SPSM,

IBM, GRMN, V, UNP, MSFT, LYB, SCHX, NEM, BTI, INTC, DFS, PM, GOOGL, CTRE, SCHF, AGG, ESBK, JPIN, IWL, VZ, DELL, RTX, PZT, SPSM, Reduced Positions: SPLV, LOW, XLE, HYS, PGX, CORP, XLB, QLTA, SCHZ, KBWB, SCHP, XLF, SCHG, ICSH, PK, SCHA, ZTS, NEE, SPY, XOM, ASTE, DIS, MDLZ,

SPLV, LOW, XLE, HYS, PGX, CORP, XLB, QLTA, SCHZ, KBWB, SCHP, XLF, SCHG, ICSH, PK, SCHA, ZTS, NEE, SPY, XOM, ASTE, DIS, MDLZ, Sold Out: SPLK, GE, MRK,

Elmira, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, VMware Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells Splunk Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. As of 2021Q4, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc owns 84 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valicenti+advisory+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 230,370 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,564 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 138,660 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,699 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,427 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $103.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 49,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $67.3. The stock is now traded at around $58.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 64,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 33,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 20,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 59,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 81.11%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $129.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 37,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 27.41%. The purchase prices were between $129.31 and $165.15, with an estimated average price of $144.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 37,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 25.94%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $246.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.