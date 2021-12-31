Atwater Malick LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF, Sells Truist Financial Corp, Scientific Games Corp

New Purchases: HDV, IBMN, IBMM,

HDV, IBMN, IBMM, Added Positions: TIP, INTC, CMCSA, KO, JNJ, WMT, VZ, PFE, UPS, DIS, MCD, AGG, DEO, CMI, CAT, CNI, CVS, DGX, AOS, WM, LOW, IBDP, IBDQ, IBTE, IBDN, IBDO, FITB,

TIP, INTC, CMCSA, KO, JNJ, WMT, VZ, PFE, UPS, DIS, MCD, AGG, DEO, CMI, CAT, CNI, CVS, DGX, AOS, WM, LOW, IBDP, IBDQ, IBTE, IBDN, IBDO, FITB, Reduced Positions: AAPL, GOOGL, DFAC, FULT, MSFT, NVDA, IBDR,

AAPL, GOOGL, DFAC, FULT, MSFT, NVDA, IBDR, Sold Out: TFC, SGMS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, sells Truist Financial Corp, Scientific Games Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atwater Malick LLC. As of 2021Q4, Atwater Malick LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atwater Malick LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atwater+malick+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 95,362 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 30,847 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,557 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86% Waste Management Inc (WM) - 57,994 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 85,698 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $101.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $26.89, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atwater Malick LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 225.24%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atwater Malick LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 20.21%. The purchase prices were between $25.84 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $25.97. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atwater Malick LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $26.33 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atwater Malick LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08.

Atwater Malick LLC sold out a holding in Scientific Games Corp. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $89.08, with an estimated average price of $72.39.