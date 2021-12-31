Atwater Malick LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF, Sells Truist Financial Corp, Scientific Games Corp

- New Purchases: HDV, IBMN, IBMM,
- Added Positions: TIP, INTC, CMCSA, KO, JNJ, WMT, VZ, PFE, UPS, DIS, MCD, AGG, DEO, CMI, CAT, CNI, CVS, DGX, AOS, WM, LOW, IBDP, IBDQ, IBTE, IBDN, IBDO, FITB,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, GOOGL, DFAC, FULT, MSFT, NVDA, IBDR,
- Sold Out: TFC, SGMS,
For the details of Atwater Malick LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atwater+malick+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Atwater Malick LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 95,362 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 30,847 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,557 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
- Waste Management Inc (WM) - 57,994 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 85,698 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $101.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN)
Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM)
Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $26.89, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Atwater Malick LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 225.24%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)
Atwater Malick LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 20.21%. The purchase prices were between $25.84 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $25.97. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)
Atwater Malick LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $26.33 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Atwater Malick LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08.Sold Out: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)
Atwater Malick LLC sold out a holding in Scientific Games Corp. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $89.08, with an estimated average price of $72.39.
