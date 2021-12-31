PrairieView Partners, LLC Buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Sells Fastenal Co, International Business Machines Corp, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun

New Purchases: AVGO, BX, NULV, BJ, CCI, DLR, AZN, GRMN, CONE, NEP, SIMO, VMC, AWI, AZO, RCM, HZNP, ABBV, ICLR, TNET, KEYS, BOX, BGRN, ESGD, AKAM, BDX, HUM, LRCX, MMC, MOH, NDAQ, VIAC, SBAC, PCYO, BLK, COIN, FLOW, MNDT, COO, FULC, PTON, BITO, IAC, UWMC, UWMC, KD, ARKG, ARKW, ARKX, EPD, EXAS, TMST, SRE, MTCH, ENPH, VSTM, FLT, ALB, NUE, VMW, ON, WBA, X, TKR, SPXC,

AVGO, BX, NULV, BJ, CCI, DLR, AZN, GRMN, CONE, NEP, SIMO, VMC, AWI, AZO, RCM, HZNP, ABBV, ICLR, TNET, KEYS, BOX, BGRN, ESGD, AKAM, BDX, HUM, LRCX, MMC, MOH, NDAQ, VIAC, SBAC, PCYO, BLK, COIN, FLOW, MNDT, COO, FULC, PTON, BITO, IAC, UWMC, UWMC, KD, ARKG, ARKW, ARKX, EPD, EXAS, TMST, SRE, MTCH, ENPH, VSTM, FLT, ALB, NUE, VMW, ON, WBA, X, TKR, SPXC, Added Positions: SUB, AVDE, VTI, AVEM, BSV, VTV, BNDX, VCSH, AVMU, AVDV, AVUS, SCHC, VEA, VSS, DLS, AVUV, VGIT, VB, SCHO, AAPL, VWO, IEFA, IEMG, EFV, IAGG, VTEB, SCHR, IWM, CAT, SUSB, UNH, SLQD, JNJ, SCHF, STX, EEM, SPY, ESGE, ESML, ABT, AVTR, FB, GOOGL, THG, SHW, SBUX, TMO, COST, UPS, CMCSA, ZBRA, TSLA, PEP, BRK.B, AMAT, ADBE, MSFT, SPGI, MCD, COP, JPM, HD, GE, GXC, CSCO, BWA, VNQ, VTIP, ANF, T, SPSC, CARR, OTIS, SNOW, FSR, AGG, ARKF, ARKK, GM, MDLZ, VZ, BLOK, TTC, QCOM, EMB, PSEC, PNW, NVDA,

SUB, AVDE, VTI, AVEM, BSV, VTV, BNDX, VCSH, AVMU, AVDV, AVUS, SCHC, VEA, VSS, DLS, AVUV, VGIT, VB, SCHO, AAPL, VWO, IEFA, IEMG, EFV, IAGG, VTEB, SCHR, IWM, CAT, SUSB, UNH, SLQD, JNJ, SCHF, STX, EEM, SPY, ESGE, ESML, ABT, AVTR, FB, GOOGL, THG, SHW, SBUX, TMO, COST, UPS, CMCSA, ZBRA, TSLA, PEP, BRK.B, AMAT, ADBE, MSFT, SPGI, MCD, COP, JPM, HD, GE, GXC, CSCO, BWA, VNQ, VTIP, ANF, T, SPSC, CARR, OTIS, SNOW, FSR, AGG, ARKF, ARKK, GM, MDLZ, VZ, BLOK, TTC, QCOM, EMB, PSEC, PNW, NVDA, Reduced Positions: SHM, SCHE, MMM, FAST, ITOT, VBR, SCHB, SCHV, IBM, DTH, PG, VV, DSI, XEL, FNDA, FNDF, UL, USB, SWKS, ECL, PFE, STPZ, IJR, SPTI, SDY, SLY, SLYV, SPDW, SPIB, BND, VGK, VGSH, VONV, VOO, VYM, IWF, LCID, GTX, PM, DAL, WWD, WFC, DIS, JWN, VTRS, TELL, MDU, F, XOM, KO, CVX,

SHM, SCHE, MMM, FAST, ITOT, VBR, SCHB, SCHV, IBM, DTH, PG, VV, DSI, XEL, FNDA, FNDF, UL, USB, SWKS, ECL, PFE, STPZ, IJR, SPTI, SDY, SLY, SLYV, SPDW, SPIB, BND, VGK, VGSH, VONV, VOO, VYM, IWF, LCID, GTX, PM, DAL, WWD, WFC, DIS, JWN, VTRS, TELL, MDU, F, XOM, KO, CVX, Sold Out: DHR, LIN, TROW, PINS, ATO, TAP, NUAN, PIPR, SGMO, RIG, EDU, CRNC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Fastenal Co, International Business Machines Corp, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Unilever PLC, Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PrairieView Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, PrairieView Partners, LLC owns 436 stocks with a total value of $718 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PrairieView Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prairieview+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 445,938 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 556,663 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 592,502 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 559,788 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) - 660,907 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $533.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.02 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $37.59. The stock is now traded at around $37.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $129.31 and $165.15, with an estimated average price of $144.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $88.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 122.66%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 41,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 682.03%. The purchase prices were between $49.5 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.8. The stock is now traded at around $49.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4698.14%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $74.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 41,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.47%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $56.61, with an estimated average price of $56.19. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.29 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $8.68.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95.