Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC Buys Citigroup Inc, Apollo Investment Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, The Kraft Heinz Co, Manitowoc Co Inc

- New Purchases: BBBY, ALK, SFIX, TLRY, TLRY, FTAI, KD, BNED, TWTR, VHC, ANF, QS, ODP, TSAT, ARNC, RENN, AMYT, AMPY, DRAY, JXN, UIHC, UPH, AGS, ZG, IBB, IJH, AMD, SLV, AES, ARKW, DAL, DISCA, EFA, VCR, SBUX, SHW, RKLY, INFY, IR, KMB, M, OTIS, PLD, SPNT, CMU, SOXS, MIT, CTMX, CONX, CMRX, GSM, MIC, VELO, IRS, NGL, MREO,
- Added Positions: C, SPY, AINV, NYMT, VIAC, VOD, COMM, LIQT, STNG, VTI, DIS, MMM, IWF, MPLN, VEU, EAF, PRF, BABA, CGBD, BND, MEOH, BX, KIRK, BA, REPH, SYY, VYM, COMP, HIMX, IWP, TWI, AMZN, BKNG, RSP, IEF, LAUR, LEN, VWO, ARKK, CNM, HXL, IBDN, IBDO, JPM, RCLF, MDY, VOE, VO, VT, VMBS, AAC, CPRT, FDX, HCA, SPLV, EEMS, EMXC, PICK, IVV, LQD, EEM, IWR, JAKK, FB, PG, XM, UBER, VOT, VGLT, VEA, ATRS, APGB, NTB, CARR, CVX, CB, EMR, EQD, FBT, FNV, GRPN, TV, HZON, IHRT, VRP, GOVT, K, LH, MBII, MTCH, MRK, MRNA, MS, OGN, PYPL, XLK, STKL, TWND, TOL, VET, VMW, EMD,
- Reduced Positions: WFC, T, PFE, ATUS, BGCP, BMY, CHNG, MX, TSM, AMCX, DISCK, IAU, VIRT, FANG, ENPH, HIG, NEM, ORCL, PXD, SLRC, ADS, GOOGL, GOOG, AM, AR, AMAT, ASC, AGO, AXS, BSM, BFLY, CWT, CSIQ, KMX, CF, CC, CI, CSCO, NET, CL, CLBR, CMCSA, ED, CXW, CBAY, DEO, DBRG, DFS, FE, FRO, GM, GSL, GPK, GPRE, HSY, IAC, ILPT, III, INSE, BKLN, BAB, IEI, IGSB, SMIN, DSI, MUB, JNJ, KR, LHX, LDOS, LILAK, MMP, MTDR, MBI, CASH, MCB, EDD, NJR, NOA, OSG, PARR, PEP, PCG, PLYA, PNC, PTMN, PRVB, PCYO, SLB, SE, SREV, SNAP, BIL, STGW, TRV, TREX, GDX, OUNZ, WMT, WDC, WRK, HEDJ, YORW,
- Sold Out: MTW, KHC, EIX, IBDM, MO, GROW, GT, SATS, DRAYU, SDS, BHC, OMF, IBM, PRAA, LORL, CAR, AMBC, TFLO, STIP, EQT, HMHC, MCD, GLNG, RNR, ADMS, ETRN, SGAM,
For the details of Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clear+harbor+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC
- Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 222,703 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 239,862 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 187,434 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 178,959 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 63,195 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.20%
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $17.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 154,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 39,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 78,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tilray Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $5.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 151,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tilray Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $5.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 151,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $26.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 35,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 152.43%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 91,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apollo Investment Corp (AINV)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Investment Corp by 106.75%. The purchase prices were between $12.04 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $13.13. The stock is now traded at around $12.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 440,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc by 82.23%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $4.5, with an estimated average price of $4.09. The stock is now traded at around $3.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,508,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 865.98%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 95,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 980.11%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 152,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 797.01%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $11.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 152,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Manitowoc Co Inc (MTW)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Manitowoc Co Inc. The sale prices were between $16.9 and $23.01, with an estimated average price of $20.21.Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9.Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64.Sold Out: EchoStar Corp (SATS)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in EchoStar Corp. The sale prices were between $23.08 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $26.49.Sold Out: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $20.82.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.
