Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC Buys Walmart Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: WMT,

WMT, Added Positions: BIV, XOM, NVS, MKC, BDX, INTC, APD, JNJ, MDT, V, PG, PEP, IVV, PSX, WBT, AMZN, ABBV, MTW,

BIV, XOM, NVS, MKC, BDX, INTC, APD, JNJ, MDT, V, PG, PEP, IVV, PSX, WBT, AMZN, ABBV, MTW, Reduced Positions: REZ, MSFT, PSA, COP, CVS, EXPD, CVX, IWM, IWF, IWD,

REZ, MSFT, PSA, COP, CVS, EXPD, CVX, IWM, IWF, IWD, Sold Out: VWO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Walmart Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 278,781 shares, 21.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 408,177 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11% iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET (REZ) - 346,624 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 362,032 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,964 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Franklin, Parlapiano, Turner & Welch, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.