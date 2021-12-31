Vantage Investment Partners, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Procore Technologies Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Centene Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc

New Purchases: SNOW, PCOR, SLB, LSXMK, BA, PTRA, SCHW,

Merriam, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, Procore Technologies Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Adobe Inc, Schlumberger, sells Centene Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vantage Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Vantage Investment Partners, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 6,955,764 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 770,993 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.72% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 249,254 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.84% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 40,909 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 322,083 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $267.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 118,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 422,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 373,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $47.02 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $50.12. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 217,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $205.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Proterra Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $7.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 886,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 52.21%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $269.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 252,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 44.55%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $499.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 159,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 1990.20%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $137.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 68,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 80.10%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 104,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 43.18%. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $70.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 167,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $254.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 43,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1151.79 and $1421.57, with an estimated average price of $1257.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $15.66, with an estimated average price of $14.57.